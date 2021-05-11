Rahul Gandhi Will be Remembered for Duplicity and Pettiness, Writes JP Nadda in Letter to Sonia Gandhi

BJP Chief JP Nadda in a scathing letter to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday wrote that conduct of Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, during Covid-19 will be remembered for duplicity and pettiness.

“In this fight against the pandemic, the conduct of the topmost Congress leaders including former Congress President Shri Rahul Gandhi will be remembered for duplicity and pettiness," said the letter.

The letter further noted, “the Congress Working Committee talks about the Modi Government “abdicating” its responsibility on vaccination. Is there so much of a communication gap between the Congress party and the states it shares power in? In April itself, topmost Congress leaders were calling for ‘decentralisation of vaccination’."

The letter came after Congress’ Working Committee Meeting in which Sonia Gandhi took potshots at the Centre and alleged complete mismanagement of the pandemic by the Prime Minister.

“The Government of India has already ensured that considerable coverage has been achieved in priority groups by providing over 16 crore vaccines to states in the first few phases. Even now, it continues to give 50% of the total vaccines, free of cost," said Nadda in his letter.

The BJP Chief also expressed sadness about the conduct of the Congress Party during these challenging times. “While there are certainly a few members of your party who (like several other selfless citizens) are doing commendable work in helping people, their hard work gets eclipsed by the consistent negativity spread by the more senior members of the party," he wrote.

He also alleged that the top echelons of Congress are misleading people, “creating false panic and even contradicting their stands just based on political considerations."

“Let me begin with the vaccine. Throughout last year, when our scientists, doctors and innovators were racing against time to find a vaccine, your party leaders left no opportunity to mock these efforts. A vaccine that is made in India should be a matter of national pride. Instead, Congress leaders tried to ridicule it and create doubts in the minds of people," he added.

Nadda without naming him referred to a Congress Chief Minister indulging in spreading unfounded rumours about the vaccine. “In a nation that has almost no recent history of vaccine hesitancy, your party has the dubious record of trying to actively create it, that too, in the middle of a once-in-a-century pandemic," he wrote.

On the Congress demanding free vaccines for all, the BJP chief wrote, “I would also like to address the debates around access to vaccines. States which have BJP or NDA government have announced their resolve to help the poor and underprivileged by providing vaccines for free. I am sure that Congress Governments in various states also feel strongly for the poor. Can they also come out with a similar decision to provide vaccines for free?"

