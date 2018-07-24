Rahul Gandhi Will Think 10 Times Before Hugging Me, Says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s hug to Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a mere political stunt and he does not approve of such acts. Throwing a challenge, Yogi dared Rahul Gandhi to try and hug him.“Rahul Gandhi will have to think 10 times before hugging me,” said Yogi in an interview to CNN-News18.On being asked if he would reciprocate the hug in case Rahul hugs him, Yogi said, “Such political stunts are not acceptable to me at any cost. Rahul Gandhi’s behaviour is childish and he does not have wisdom and decision making powers of his own. A sensible person will never do such things (hug).”On Friday, during the no-confidence motion debate in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi, after completing his fiery speech against the Modi government, walked across the aisle towards the Treasury benches and ambushed PM Modi with a hug. The PM, confused at first, accepted Gandhi’s gesture and shook hands with him.Later, PM Modi termed the hug as "unwanted".The Congress on Sunday sounded the poll bugle for the 2019 general election as the newly constituted Congress Working Committee (CWC), in its first meeting, authorised party president Rahul Gandhi to decide on “alliances with like-minded parties” to stop the BJP from returning to power.Wondering how a disparate opposition will accept Rahul Gandhi as its leader, Yogi said, “Will Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati accept Rahul Gandhi as the PM face? Will Sharad Pawar accept him and work under him? Also, I would like to know why the opposition is not declaring their leader? Everyone is singing his own tune in the opposition. People will also compare the 60 years of Congress rule and four years of Narendra Modi regime.”Speaking on the spate of mob lynchings in the country, Yogi said such actions cannot be allowed but neither can cow smuggling and cow slaughter.“Killing in the name of Gau Raksha cannot be allowed at any cost. However, at the same time cow smuggling and cow slaughter will also be not allowed. Incidents of mob lynching are being highlighted more now. People should not take law in their hands and those who will try to take law in their hands will also be punished.”