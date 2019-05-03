English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul Gandhi Woos Farmers in Rajasthan, Promises Increased MSP in Separate Kisan Budget
The Congress president added that the 'kisan' budget would inform farmers of their compensation, bonus and details of new food processing and storage facilities in their respective districts.
Bharatpur: Congress President Rahul Gandhi arrives for a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, at Lohagarh Stadium Exhibition Ground in Bharatpur, Friday, May 03, 2019. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Dy CM Sachin Pilot and others are also seen. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Adding to the Congress manifesto’s promise of holding a separate ‘kisan budget’ for farmers if elected to power in the Lok Sabha elections, party president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the budget would also include the year's increased minimum support price (MSP) for produce.
At a rally in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, Gandhi said, “Usually, there is one budget. After 2019, there will be two. A national budget and a ‘kisan’ budget. And in that budget, farmers will be told how much the MSP will be increased that year."
Gandhi also said the farmers' budget would inform farmers of their compensation, bonus and details of new food processing and storage facilities in their respective districts. “At the beginning of the year, the government will tell you how much money it is allocating for farmers," he said.
Gandhi, accompanied by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy Chief Minister and state unit president Sachin Pilot, and Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Bharatpur, Abhijit Kumat Jatav, furthered his farmers' pitch in the rally and said the party had fulfilled its promise of loan waiver in the state after winning the Assembly elections last year.
In his appeal, Gandhi also reiterated the manifesto promise over farmer loan defaulters.
"After 2019, no farmer will be put in jail for defaulting on a loan," he said. "Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya, Anil Ambani, Lalit Modi, they all took loans and ran off. They did not go to jail, but an honest farmer who takes a loan of Rs 20,000 and fails to repay due to some misfortune, maybe bad weather, he is put in jail."
Gandhi also spoke about the party’s minimum income guarantee scheme — NYAY — and said it would jumpstart the economy and rejuvenate shops and factories that were forced shut by demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST) implemented under the Modi government.
"Modi put crores of rupees in the bank accounts of 15 people; I want to put money in the accounts of five crore families," he added.
Bharatpur goes to polls on May 6 – the Congress party’s Abhijit Jatav is up against the BJP's Ranjeeta Koli. In the Assembly elections last year, the Congress had swept six out of the eight Assembly segments in Bharatpur, with the BJP drawing a blank.
At a rally in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, Gandhi said, “Usually, there is one budget. After 2019, there will be two. A national budget and a ‘kisan’ budget. And in that budget, farmers will be told how much the MSP will be increased that year."
Gandhi also said the farmers' budget would inform farmers of their compensation, bonus and details of new food processing and storage facilities in their respective districts. “At the beginning of the year, the government will tell you how much money it is allocating for farmers," he said.
Gandhi, accompanied by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy Chief Minister and state unit president Sachin Pilot, and Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Bharatpur, Abhijit Kumat Jatav, furthered his farmers' pitch in the rally and said the party had fulfilled its promise of loan waiver in the state after winning the Assembly elections last year.
In his appeal, Gandhi also reiterated the manifesto promise over farmer loan defaulters.
"After 2019, no farmer will be put in jail for defaulting on a loan," he said. "Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya, Anil Ambani, Lalit Modi, they all took loans and ran off. They did not go to jail, but an honest farmer who takes a loan of Rs 20,000 and fails to repay due to some misfortune, maybe bad weather, he is put in jail."
Gandhi also spoke about the party’s minimum income guarantee scheme — NYAY — and said it would jumpstart the economy and rejuvenate shops and factories that were forced shut by demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST) implemented under the Modi government.
"Modi put crores of rupees in the bank accounts of 15 people; I want to put money in the accounts of five crore families," he added.
Bharatpur goes to polls on May 6 – the Congress party’s Abhijit Jatav is up against the BJP's Ranjeeta Koli. In the Assembly elections last year, the Congress had swept six out of the eight Assembly segments in Bharatpur, with the BJP drawing a blank.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
-
Thursday 02 May , 2019
'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Thursday 02 May , 2019 'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here is Why RBI Has Imposed Penalties on Vodafone m-pesa, PhonePe And Others For Regulatory Violations
- 'Sonic The Hedgehog' Director Promises Design Changes After Severe Online Backlash
- Learnt a Lot From My Father's Behaviour and Hope to Grow Thick Skin Like Him, Says Ananya Panday
- Salman Khan Rubbishes Hosting Event in Bijnor, Issues Post on Social Media
- Swami Nithyananda and Dr Strange Battle it Out in the Desi Version of Avengers: Endgame
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results