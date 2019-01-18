Rahul Gandhi Writes to Mamata Banerjee Ahead of Oppn Rally, Hopes to Send Message of 'United India'

: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday wrote a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, extending support to the TMC chief's mega opposition rally to be held on Saturday.In his letter, Gandhi wrote, “The entire opposition is united... I extend my support to Mamata Di on this show of unity and hope that we send a powerful message of a united India together.”He added, “Across India, there are powerful forces afoot. Forces that are fanned by anger and disappointment of hundreds of millions of Indians who have seen through the false promises and lies peddled by the Modi government. These force are moved by the hope of a new tomorrow, a tomorrow filled with the idea of an India in which the voice of every man, woman, child will be heard and respected no matter what is there religion, economic status or region.”While Gandhi will not personally be present at the rally, the Congress has decided to send its envoys Mallikarjun Kharge and Abhishek Manu Singhvi.Talking about how all opposition parties have united to defend the ideals of democracy, social justice and secularism, that “the BJP and Mr Modi are intent on destroying,” Gandhi further said, “We commend the great people of Bengal who have historically been at the forefront of defending our ideals.”Banerjee, while raising the pitch for defeating the BJP, on Thursday said the mega opposition rally being hosted by her party would sound the "death knell" for the saffron party in the Lok Sabha polls and regional parties would be the deciding factor.The firebrand CM also had a prediction for the BJP. She claimed that the BJP's seat count in the general elections will not cross more than 125. The number of seats that the state parties will win will be much more than the BJP's, she added. "The federal parties, that is the regional parties, will be the deciding factor after the elections," she said.The other leaders who confirmed their participation are: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda, Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, Babulal Marandi of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), Former Union Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie, RLD Chief Ajit Singh, National Conference’s (NC) Farooq Abdullah, DMK President MK Stalin, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha, SP’s Akhilesh Yadav, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel.