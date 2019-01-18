English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul Gandhi Writes to Mamata Banerjee Ahead of Oppn Rally, Hopes to Send Message of 'United India'
In his letter, Gandhi wrote, “The entire opposition is united... I extend my support to Mamata Di on this show of unity and hope that we send a powerful message of a united India together.”
Loading...
Kolkata: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday wrote a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, extending support to the TMC chief's mega opposition rally to be held on Saturday.
In his letter, Gandhi wrote, “The entire opposition is united... I extend my support to Mamata Di on this show of unity and hope that we send a powerful message of a united India together.”
He added, “Across India, there are powerful forces afoot. Forces that are fanned by anger and disappointment of hundreds of millions of Indians who have seen through the false promises and lies peddled by the Modi government. These force are moved by the hope of a new tomorrow, a tomorrow filled with the idea of an India in which the voice of every man, woman, child will be heard and respected no matter what is there religion, economic status or region.”
While Gandhi will not personally be present at the rally, the Congress has decided to send its envoys Mallikarjun Kharge and Abhishek Manu Singhvi.
Talking about how all opposition parties have united to defend the ideals of democracy, social justice and secularism, that “the BJP and Mr Modi are intent on destroying,” Gandhi further said, “We commend the great people of Bengal who have historically been at the forefront of defending our ideals.”
Banerjee, while raising the pitch for defeating the BJP, on Thursday said the mega opposition rally being hosted by her party would sound the "death knell" for the saffron party in the Lok Sabha polls and regional parties would be the deciding factor.
The firebrand CM also had a prediction for the BJP. She claimed that the BJP's seat count in the general elections will not cross more than 125. The number of seats that the state parties will win will be much more than the BJP's, she added. "The federal parties, that is the regional parties, will be the deciding factor after the elections," she said.
The other leaders who confirmed their participation are: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda, Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, Babulal Marandi of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), Former Union Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie, RLD Chief Ajit Singh, National Conference’s (NC) Farooq Abdullah, DMK President MK Stalin, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha, SP’s Akhilesh Yadav, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel.
In his letter, Gandhi wrote, “The entire opposition is united... I extend my support to Mamata Di on this show of unity and hope that we send a powerful message of a united India together.”
He added, “Across India, there are powerful forces afoot. Forces that are fanned by anger and disappointment of hundreds of millions of Indians who have seen through the false promises and lies peddled by the Modi government. These force are moved by the hope of a new tomorrow, a tomorrow filled with the idea of an India in which the voice of every man, woman, child will be heard and respected no matter what is there religion, economic status or region.”
While Gandhi will not personally be present at the rally, the Congress has decided to send its envoys Mallikarjun Kharge and Abhishek Manu Singhvi.
Talking about how all opposition parties have united to defend the ideals of democracy, social justice and secularism, that “the BJP and Mr Modi are intent on destroying,” Gandhi further said, “We commend the great people of Bengal who have historically been at the forefront of defending our ideals.”
Banerjee, while raising the pitch for defeating the BJP, on Thursday said the mega opposition rally being hosted by her party would sound the "death knell" for the saffron party in the Lok Sabha polls and regional parties would be the deciding factor.
The firebrand CM also had a prediction for the BJP. She claimed that the BJP's seat count in the general elections will not cross more than 125. The number of seats that the state parties will win will be much more than the BJP's, she added. "The federal parties, that is the regional parties, will be the deciding factor after the elections," she said.
The other leaders who confirmed their participation are: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda, Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, Babulal Marandi of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), Former Union Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie, RLD Chief Ajit Singh, National Conference’s (NC) Farooq Abdullah, DMK President MK Stalin, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha, SP’s Akhilesh Yadav, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 Update Goes Live: Adds Royale Pass Season 5, MK47 Mutant But no Zombie Mode
- New Toyota Camry Hybrid Launched in India for Rs 36.95 Lakh
- Vivo Republic Day Sale: Discounts up to Rs 10,000 on Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo NEX And More on Amazon And Flipkart
- After #10YearChallenge, BJP Throws Open #5YearChallenge to Show 'Modi-Era Progress'
- Last Amazon And Flipkart Sales Before New E-commerce Guidelines Kick in: Everything to Know
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results