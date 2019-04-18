SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Rahul Gandhi's Candidature in Wayanad a Message for Appeasement Politics: PM Modi

Canvassing votes for BJP candidates here at a rally on Thursday night, he wanted to know why Gandhi was not contesting from either Thiruvanathapuram or Pathanamthitta constituencies in the state.

PTI

Updated:April 18, 2019, 10:37 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rahul Gandhi's Candidature in Wayanad a Message for Appeasement Politics: PM Modi
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.
Loading...
Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Congress president Rahul Gandhi's candidature from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala was not to give any message to south India, but a message for appeasement politics.

Canvassing votes for BJP candidates here at a rally on Thursday night, he wanted to know why Gandhi was not contesting from either Thiruvanathapuram or Pathanamthitta constituencies in the state.

Gandhi has filed his nomination in Wayanad as a second seat in addition to his traditional constituency of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh with the Congress saying it was a message to the
southern states that they are deeply valued and respected.

"Congress naamdhaar says he came to Wayanad to give a message to South India. Could he not give a message from Thiruvananthapuram... the state capital or from Pathanamthitta where he could have given a bigger message. This message is not for south, but a message for appeasement politics," Modi charged.

Thiruvananthapuram and Pathnamthitta, where the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple is located, is witnessing a fierce triangular contest between the ruling CPI(M) headed LDF, opposition Congress led UDF and BJP-NDA candidate.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram