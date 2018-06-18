GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Rahul Gandhi's Carefully Crafted Tweet on Delhi Crisis Muddles up Facts

Taking the opportunity to take a dig at PM Modi, Rahul managed to carve a tweet wherein he stood by his party's stand to oppose the AAP. The Congress chief, though, got his facts wrong.

News18.com

Updated:June 18, 2018, 5:42 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi's Carefully Crafted Tweet on Delhi Crisis Muddles up Facts
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
New Delhi: Criticising the BJP in the ongoing stalemate in Delhi while also not supporting the Aam Aadmi Party is an extremely fine balance to maintain and Congress President Rahul Gandhi attempted just that but muddled up a few facts in the process.

"Delhi CM, sitting in Dharna at LG office. BJP sitting in Dharna at CM residence. Delhi bureaucrats addressing press conferences. PM turns a blind eye to the anarchy; rather nudges chaos & disorder. People of Delhi are the victims, as this drama plays out," tweeted Rahul.




Taking the opportunity to take a dig at PM Modi, Rahul managed to carve a tweet wherein he stood by his party's stand to oppose the AAP. The Congress chief, though, got his facts wrong as the Arvind Kejriwal is sitting on dharna at the L-G residence and not the office as Rahul claimed. The BJP, meanwhile, is at the CM's office, not residence as is written in the tweet.

The post, though, was successful in sending out a message showing PM Modi as the guilty party as Delhi citizens remain victims of the crisis in the capital.

The AAP was lightning fast in its reply as MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj tweeted, "Rahul Gandhi Ji, instead of listening to Ajay Maken, please talk to your elected Puducherry CM. We supported your cause for Arunachal, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Karnataka but your leaders are very petty. National parties should have (a) global vision for democratic values."




This comes as opposition parties and leaders like Mamata Banerjee, HD Kumaraswamy, Chandrababu Naidu and Pinarayi Vijayan have all come out openly in support of the AAP as Congress has termed the CM's protest as Delhi's "suffering".

| Edited by: Aditya Nair
