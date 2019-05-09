Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rahul Gandhi's Citizenship Can't be Questioned on Basis of a Paper Note, Says SC, Junks Petition

The plea was filed by two Delhi residents after BJP MP Subramian Swamy had alleged that a UK company’s record shows Gandhi holds British citizenship.

News18.com

Updated:May 9, 2019, 12:18 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rahul Gandhi's Citizenship Can't be Questioned on Basis of a Paper Note, Says SC, Junks Petition
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition seeking to direct the Election Commission to disqualify Congress president Rahul Gandhi from contesting the Lok Sabha polls after he had “voluntarily acquired British nationality”.

The plea was filed by two Delhi residents after BJP MP Subramian Swamy had alleged that a UK company’s record shows Gandhi holds British citizenship. Based on the allegation, the home ministry had also issued a notice to Gandhi asking him to clarify his “factual position”.

The Supreme Court had dismissed a similar plea questioning Gandhi’s citizenship in 2015. A bench comprising then Chief Justice HL Dattu and Justice Amitava Roy had dismissed a plea seeking a direction to CBI to register a case against the Congress president for allegedly declaring himself as a British national before company law authorities there. The bench had questioned the "authenticity of the document" attached with the PIL and the manner in which the papers were procured.

Earlier in April, the returning officer of Amethi — Rahul Gandhi’s constituency — had declared that the Congress president’s nomination papers were valid after a complaint was made that there were several discrepancies in his affidavit, including details about his citizenship.

The citizenship issue had led to a political slugfest, with the BJP calling Gandhi a ‘man of mystery’. BJP leader Sambit Patra had claimed there was no politics involved in the row and the country only wanted a clarification.

Gandhi’s sister and Congress’ eastern UP incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had rubbished the claims, saying everyone knew he was born and raised in India. Senior leader Randeep Surjewala had also said: “The entire world knows Rahul Gandhi is an Indian citizen by birth. Modi ji has no answer for unemployment, Modi ji has no answer for agrarian distress and black money, that's why he's resorting to fake narrative through his government's notices to divert attention.”
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram