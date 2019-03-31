English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul's Fight in Wayanad Against Left, Not BJP, Says Kerala CM Vijayan
The Left government in Kerala has fielded CPI's P.P. Suneer as their candidate to take on Rahul Gandhi.
File photo of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.
Loading...
Thiruvananthapuram: Congress President Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad in Kerala, apart from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, cannot be seen as a symbolic fight, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Sunday.
Vijayan's remarks came shortly after the Congress announced in New Delhi that Gandhi was going to contest from both the seats.
"In Kerala as we all know, the fight is between the Left and the Congress, with the BJP not in the picture at all. He should have fought against the BJP. Now that he has decided to contest from Wayanad, we the Left will see to defeat him," Vijayan told the media reported.
Kerala is slated to go to the polls on April 23 to elect 20 Lok Sabha candidates.
In reply to a question over the outcome if the UPA wins the general elections, Vijayan said: "We have already fielded our candidate and he will be taking on Gandhi."
The Wayanad seat has been allocated to the Communist Party of India (CPI) and it has fielded P.P. Suneer as their candidate.
Vijayan also expressed his resentment against the Congress for not clinching an alliance with the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party which would have worked to take on the BJP.
"I am sure the BJP is not going to make any inroads in Uttar Pradesh and all along Amethi has been a bastion of the Congress party."
Vijayan's remarks came shortly after the Congress announced in New Delhi that Gandhi was going to contest from both the seats.
"In Kerala as we all know, the fight is between the Left and the Congress, with the BJP not in the picture at all. He should have fought against the BJP. Now that he has decided to contest from Wayanad, we the Left will see to defeat him," Vijayan told the media reported.
Kerala is slated to go to the polls on April 23 to elect 20 Lok Sabha candidates.
In reply to a question over the outcome if the UPA wins the general elections, Vijayan said: "We have already fielded our candidate and he will be taking on Gandhi."
The Wayanad seat has been allocated to the Communist Party of India (CPI) and it has fielded P.P. Suneer as their candidate.
Vijayan also expressed his resentment against the Congress for not clinching an alliance with the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party which would have worked to take on the BJP.
"I am sure the BJP is not going to make any inroads in Uttar Pradesh and all along Amethi has been a bastion of the Congress party."
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sri Lanka Launches First Ever Electric 'Tuk Tuk'
- Avengers Endgame Director Joe Russo Arrives in Mumbai to Promote His Upcoming Marvel Film
- Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Ruby Red Satin Shirt on Streets of Miami
- Nirbhaya's Father on Netflix's Delhi Crime: Don't Want to Watch as It's Hard to See Those Things Again
- Your Next Smart TV Doesn’t Have to Cost a Bomb: Best Picks From Xiaomi, Samsung, Sanyo And LG
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results