SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rahul Gandhi's Public Speeches Have High Humour Quotient, Says Fadnavis

Like the way television channels run their serials with disclaimers that they were not responsible for the content, Rahul Gandhi's speeches should also be run with the disclaimer that whatever he says is not a reality, the Maharashtra CM said.

PTI

Updated:April 18, 2019, 11:35 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rahul Gandhi's Public Speeches Have High Humour Quotient, Says Fadnavis
File photo of Congress President Rahul Gandhi addressing a poll rally. (PTI)
Loading...
Panaji: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday took potshots at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying his speeches have high "humour quotient" and he need not be taken seriously.

Addressing a poll rally at Sankhalim in support of BJP's Lok Sabha candidate Shripad Naik, he said Gandhi's speeches were known for his curses against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also for their "humour quotient".

"Rahul Gandhi's speeches are known for two things. One is that he utters curses against Prime Minister Modi and second is that he is known for his jokes," Fadnavis said.

"Like the way television channels run their serials with disclaimers that they are not responsible for the content, Rahul Gandhi's speeches should also be run with the disclaimer that whatever he says is not a reality," the chief minister said.

Taking a jibe at the Congress' 'Nyay' scheme that promises to provide Rs 72,000 per year to the five crore poorest families, Fadnavis said Gandhi was not sure from where money for the programme would come.

"During a press conference when Rahul Gandhi was asked from where will he source the fund for the scheme, he was confused and started looking at former finance minister Chidambaram," he said.

"Chidambaram reacted by saying that money is flowing in central government coffers and this can be distributed to the poor," Fadnavis said.

Money started accumulating in government coffers after Modi launched a drive against black money, he said. "Why should the Congress distribute it? The Modi government will give it to the poor when a new government is formed," he said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram