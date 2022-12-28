Despite Z+ Cover, Rahul Gandhi's 'Security Breached' During Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi

The Congress on Wednesday alleged that senior party leader Rahul Gandhi’s security was lapsed during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi. Showing a video where no police security was seen around Gandhi, the Congress said that the leader had to remove the crowd himself.

Addressing a press conference, Congress leader Pawan Khera said, “AICC general secretary K C Venugopal has written to Union home minister Amit Shah regarding the security lapse of Rahul Gandhi. Another FIR has been registered at Sohna police station where IB officials were seen in Congress’ van."

The Congress said some unauthorised persons were seen entering one of the containers of the yatris. When caught, they said they went to use the washroom while there were washrooms outside, the party added. Later, it was found out that the intruders were from police, the party claimed. Earlier, Jairam Ramesh said the Intelligence Bureau was interrogating people who met Rahul Gandhi on the Yatra.

He further said that all security breaches are being done in a very orchestrated manner. “They (BJP) are trying to disrupt the yatra. Initially they blamed us for Covid, but on Tuesday Lok Sabha speaker went to a hospital without a mask," Khera alleged. “Our concerns needs to be addressed as we are about to enter sensitive areas of Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

In the letter, Venugopal said that the Delhi police officials also failed to maintain a perimeter for Rahul Gandhi, who is “assigned Z+ security".

“The Congress party’s two Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the unity and integrity of the country. The Congress’s entire state leadership of Chhattisgarh was wiped out in a Naxal attack in Jiramghati on 25th May 2013," the letter said.

