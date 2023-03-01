Switching from his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ look, Rahul Gandhi was spotted in suit with trimmed hair and beard as he arrived in the UK on a week-long tour. In one of the pictures, the Congress leader starkly looked similar to his father, Rajiv Gandhi.

Shunning his popular ‘white t-shirt look’ from the yatra, the Gandhi scion was all suit up for his address on ‘learning to listen in the 21st century’ at the University of Cambridge. Several Congress leaders shared photos of Gandhi’s new look.

The ‘learning to listen in the 21st Century’ lecture is a student-only lecture where Rahul Gandhi shared his experience of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

He will be part of another closed-door session on Big Data and Democracy and ‘India-China relations’ with Professor Shruti Kapila, an Indian-origin Fellow, Tutor and Director of Studies at the university’s Corpus Christi College and Co-Director of the Global Humanities Initiative.

He will speak today as a visiting fellow of @CambridgeJBS on the topic of "Learning to Listen in the 21st Century".

The Wayanad MP will also interact with the Indian diaspora in London on March 5 during his tour. Additionally, he will meet the members of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) in London. The IOC is the overseas wing of the Congress party.

While the image shared by Cambridge Judge seems to be old, Gandhi’s stark similarity with his father is unmissable.

Sharing his picture from the UK tour, Congress member Pooja Tripathi wrote, “From rugged look in BJY to a polished fellow in Cambridge, Rahul Gandhi is a perfect example of a new age politician."

From rugged look in BJY to a polished fellow in Cambridge, Rahul Gandhi is a perfect example of a new age politician

The new picture comes days after Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra look became viral. His thick beard and a perpetual white T-shirt made him hit the headlines. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had commented that he looked like Saddam Hussein, prompting Congress to hit back, saying that “when your leader (PM Modi) grew a beard, we did not say anything".

Gandhi was also questioned about his walk in a T-shirt when north India was shivering in winters. While many of his opponents called it a gimmick, his party colleagues hailed him as a superhuman for braving the cold wave and continuing on his quest. The MP had addressed the topic on the finale of the yatra.

“Four children came to me. They were beggars and had no clothes on. I hugged them. They were cold, and were shivering. May be they didn’t have food. I thought that if they’re not wearing jackets or sweaters, I too shouldn’t wear it," the Congress leader had said in Srinagar.

