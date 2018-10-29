Rahul Gandhi’s Temple Trips an Attempt to Change ‘Muslim party’ Image of Congress: BJP

Attacking Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his frequent visits to temples — the latest being a trip to Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple on Monday — the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said this was all part of a strategy by the Congress to shed its ‘Muslim party’ image.After the Congress’s defeat in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, a committee headed by former Union minister A K Antony had said the Congress had developed an image of being a "party of Muslims" and that it should take care of the Hindus for its political revival.Speaking to the mediapersons at BJP Media Centre in Bhopal, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said Rahul Gandhi’s temple trips are all attempts to change this image. “Rahul ji’s temple visits might be part of that drama, but we have faith in lord Shiva that he would assign wisdom to Gandhi,” Vijayvargiya said, demanding that either Gandhi sack Shashi Tharoor for his remarks on lord Shiva and PM Modi or tender an apology to the nation.In the past few weeks, the Congress chief has visited Kamtanath temple in Chitrakoot and various religious shrines of Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs in Gwalior, including the noted Pitambara Peeth.Asked about his electoral plans, the senior BJP leader party said chief Amit Shah said will take a decision on whether he would contest the election or not.Asked to comment on former Indore mayor’s remarks that its time BJP veterans hand over the baton to the young, Vijayvargiya said, “Leaders like me, Prabhat Jha and Prahlald Patel will serve the party for five or seven more years and we also have to hand over reins to the youth.” He urged the media to look at the move with positivity that young faces are being given opportunity in Indian politics.