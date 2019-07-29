Take the pledge to vote

Rahul Gandhi’s Twist to ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ Slogan to Attack Govt Over Unnao Survivor’s Accident

A woman belonging to Makhi Police Station area in Unnao had alleged that BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, a four-time MLA who represents Bangermau in the UP Assembly, raped her teenage daughter at his residence in 2017.

News18.com

Updated:July 29, 2019, 4:03 PM IST
Congress president Rahul Gandhi at a rally (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the BJP over the road accident in Uttar Pradesh in which the Unnao rape survivor was critically injured and took a dig at the Modi government's 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' scheme.

A car in which the survivor of Unnao rape case, her family and lawyer were travelling, hit an over-speeding truck in Rae Bareli on Sunday, killing two members of the family while leaving her and the advocate critically injured, police said. However, the police version said the vehicles were coming in the opposite direction and collided with each other due to low visibility because of rains.

"Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao. A new special education bulletin for Indian women. Don't ask questions if a BJP MLA is accused of having raped you," Gandhi said in a tweet, tagging a media report on the accident.

Unnao Superintendent of Police Madhav Prasad Verma said the rape survivor, her paternal and maternal aunts along with their advocate met with an accident while on their way to meet her uncle, who is lodged in Rae Bareli jail.

A woman belonging to Makhi Police Station area in Unnao had alleged that BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, a four-time MLA who represents Bangermau in the UP Assembly, raped her teenage daughter at his residence in 2017.

The case had come to light after the victim allegedly attempted self-immolation outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence.

