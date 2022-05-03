Video of RaGa 'Partying' Abroad Emerges Amidst Clashes in Rajasthan; BJP Slams Leadership

A video purportedly being shared on Twitter shows Congress leader Rahul Gandhi grooving to the music at a nightclub in a “foreign country”. Some of the BJP leaders have shared the video on Twitter and slammed the Congress leadership amidst communal clashes in Rajasthan where the party is in power.

BJP IT Convener Amit Malviya said on Twitter, “Rahul Gandhi was at a nightclub when Mumbai was under siege. He is at a nightclub at a time when his party is exploding. He is consistent. Interestingly, soon after the Congress refused to outsource their presidency, hit jobs have begun on their Prime Ministerial candidate. (sic)”

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted, “Vacation, Party, Holiday, Pleasure Trip, Private Foreign Visit etc are nothing new to the nation now…"

Manoj Tiwari, former Delhi unit chief and MP from North East Delhi, raised questions on the public conduct of the Gandhi family scion as he shared the video. He took a dig at the Congress leadership.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala, too, took to Twitter questioning Rahul’s leadership amidst tensions in Rajasthan. “Rajasthan burns but Rahul Gandhi prefers partying over his own party. He tweets about various crisis in India but prefers bars over ‘Bharat ke log’. Rahul is not even a part-time politician but a ‘party time’ politician. Not the first time… remember his party mode post 26/11,” tweeted Poonawala.

BJP leader and spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga tweeted, “Rahul Bhaiya in party mood after finishing Congress.”

The video of the alleged “party” was also shared by Aditya Trivedi, close aide of BJP national president JP Nadda.

Kuljeet Chahal, Delhi BJP general secretary, and national council member of the party, tweeted, “Rahul Gandhi Party… Guess Where he is.”

The Kathmandu Post, a major daily of Nepal, had listed the itinerary of Rahul Gandhi and his reason for visiting the country. However, there was no context of the video in it.

“Gandhi (Rahul) landed in Kathmandu on a Vistara Airlines flight at 4:40 pm. He was accompanied at Kathmandu airport by three others, two security sources confirmed. Gandhi and his friends are staying at Kathmandu Marriott Hotel in Naxal, the sources added. Gandhi is in Kathmandu to attend the wedding of his Nepali friend Sumnima Udas,” reported the daily.

Shashi Kumar, social media co-convener of Uttar Pradesh BJP, too, shared the video and alleged that the Congress leader was with the Chinese Ambassador to Nepal as company.

“Rahul Gandhi tweeting about pathetic state of Indian economy from a pub in Kathmandu along with Chinese ambassador to Nepal… Congress must explain this alliance,” tweeted Kumar.

Kapil Mishra, BJP leader, too, asked the identity of the woman seen in the video on Twitter. He said it is not about Rahul Gandhi’s private life. He even questioned if he was with the Chinese agents.

Meanwhile, Dhaval Patel, BJP ST Morcha’s social media in charge, also took to Twitter to compare Union minister Smriti Irani with Rahul in Amethi. “Stark Difference: Union Minister @smritiirani Ben is in Waynad, Kerala for development work and public meetings whereas Waynad MP, Rahul Gandhi is partying somewhere in Nepal…” tweeted Patel.

