Rahul Has Accepted He Can't Do Politics All Alone: Sumitra Mahajan on Priyanka's Political Plunge
On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi appointed Priyanka Gandhi as the general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, marking her formal induction into the Congress.
File photo of Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Chatter around Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's entry into politics refuses to die down. The latest to join the debate is Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan who said Priyanka's entry into active politics is a realisation on Congress president Rahul Gandhi's part that he "can't do politics all alone". In the same breath she welcomed the move.
"She (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) is a good woman, and Rahul Ji has accepted he can’t do politics all alone, and for that he is taking Priyanka’s help. It is a good thing," said Mahajan.
On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi appointed Priyanka Gandhi as the general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, marking her formal induction into the Congress. Not only that, the appointment also makes her a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest decision-making body.
It is interesting to note that in 2015 it was Speaker Sumitra Mahajan's granddaughter who wanted to meet Priyanka. The then Congress president Sonia Gandhi met Mahajan with Priyanka in tow and met Mahajan's granddaughter, reported Huffpost.
PM Modi, in line with his naamdar (dynast) vs kaamdar (hard working) narrative, took a dig at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's official induction into the Congress by claiming that for some "family is the party".
In an interaction with booth level workers, the PM said: "For some, family is the party. But for the BJP, party is family."
