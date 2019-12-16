Rahul is Wearing Italian Spectacles, Doesn't Understand Why We Talk about Kashmir, Says Amit Shah

Ranchi: IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was wearing "Italian spectacles".

"Rahul Baba and Hemant (Soren) say why talk about Article 370 and Kashmir. Rahul Baba, you do not understand because you are wearing Italian spectacles. Thousands of youths of Jharkhand working in CRPF, BSF and Army have laid down their lives for Kashmir," Shah said at a rally in Jharkhand's Pakur.

"The entire country wants Kashmir to be an integral part of the country," the Home Minister said.

He said that Kashmir has become an integral part of the country after the Central government scrapped Article 370, adding "Kashmir is now crown of India".

"Congress and JMM say what has Jharkhand to do with the security of the country. Tell me, if the people of Jharkhand are concerned about security of the country or not?

"In 10 years of UPA govt, 'Alia, Malia, Chamalia' used to infiltrate to India from Pakistan and behead army personnel. When Modi became Prime Minister, they (Pakistan) did the same in Uri and Pulwama. They forgot it was not 'Mauni baba government' but '56 inch Modi government'. India did a surgical air strike and destroyed the terrorists.

"Tell me, can the government of Rahul and Hemant protect the country. India will be safe under the leadership of Modi. Vote for BJP to strengthen the hands of Modi to keep the country safe and protected," Shah said, addressing the rally.

He also slammed the Congress for keeping the Ram Janmabhoomi issue pending.

"The Supreme Court has delivered judgment and in four months, a sky-touching grand Ram Temple will be constructed. The Congress party can neither develop the country, nor protect it. If you cannot protect the country or respect people's mandate then why people will give you power," said Shah.

Shah, during his rally, also tried to win over the OBCs to gain their votes.

"In our manifesto, we have promised to increase the OBC reservation without touching the reservation of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes," he said.

He targeted Hemant Soren of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha for contesting the election in alliance with the Congress.

"It was Congress opposing the separate state and Hemant Soren is in the lap of Congress for power," the BJP president said.

