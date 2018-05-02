English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
Rahul Never Disrespected Deve Gowda, Says Congress After Modi's Attack
The Congress on Wednesday said, it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who 'disrespected' his two predecessors (Manmohan Singh and H D Deve Gowda) and sought an apology from him for it.
(From left) Congress president Rahul Gandhi, JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Bengaluru: The Congress on Wednesday said its president Rahul Gandhi has not shown any disrespect towards JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda as stated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Hitting back, the party said it was Modi who 'disrespected' his two predecessors (Manmohan Singh and Gowda) and sought an apology from him for it.
"There is no disrespect expressed ever towards Deve"Gowda by Rahul Gandhi...it is not the Congress culture to" insult," deputy leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma told reporters in Bengaluru.
Accusing the prime minister of assaulting the dignity"of his office with his expressions and language, he said during campaign speeches he had"said things that were not true.
"This government's very foundations are on false promises, lies, deceit, propaganda and boastful claims," he alleged adding Modi and his government were in the "departure lounge".
He said Congress knew Gowda was a very senior and respected" leader.
"When Deve Gowda ji was prime Minister his government had the full support of the Congress party. Rahul Gandhi has not said anything derogatory about Shri Deve Gowda," he said.
Sharma alleged there was an "opportunistic understanding and unholy nexus" with the JDS that the prime minister and BJP chief Amit Shah had sought and created. That was the reason a question had been asked and criticism levelled, he said.
In remarks that raised eyebrows in political circles, Modi, addressing an election rally on Tuesday, had lashed out at Gandhi for 'insulting' Gowda, saying it showed his'arrogance'.
Sharma insisted that Modi apologise for repeatedly insulting former prime minister Manmohan Singh, whom he described as "one of the respected elders, leaders and statesmen."
The country had seen how "insulting and disrespectful" Modi had been towards Singh in the Parliament itself. "So let him apologise," the senior Congress leader said.
He recalled Gowda had in the run up to 2014 elections said he would take political sanyas if Modi became the prime minister. Modi had also said he would send Gowda to a "old age home," Sharma alleged.
"Let him also apologise to Deve Gowda ji... Let the people of Karnataka know this prime minister has a forked tongue and basically he is a master in the art duplicity and hypocrisy," he added.
Attacking the government on a host of issues including women's safety, farmer issues, bank fraud and Rafale deal, Sharma said, "Modi should know the time has come and the countdown for BJP will start from Karnataka."
"...he is in the departure lounge ; his government is in the departure lounge. People of India are not disappointed but fed up of untruth, lies, false promises and false claims," insulting the wisdom of the people and they are waiting to send them off," he charged.
Charging that the announcement on creation of 15 million jobs in the country had been made with an eye on Karnataka polls, he said, "This is yet another lie and a false claim."
Also Watch
Hitting back, the party said it was Modi who 'disrespected' his two predecessors (Manmohan Singh and Gowda) and sought an apology from him for it.
"There is no disrespect expressed ever towards Deve"Gowda by Rahul Gandhi...it is not the Congress culture to" insult," deputy leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma told reporters in Bengaluru.
Accusing the prime minister of assaulting the dignity"of his office with his expressions and language, he said during campaign speeches he had"said things that were not true.
"This government's very foundations are on false promises, lies, deceit, propaganda and boastful claims," he alleged adding Modi and his government were in the "departure lounge".
He said Congress knew Gowda was a very senior and respected" leader.
"When Deve Gowda ji was prime Minister his government had the full support of the Congress party. Rahul Gandhi has not said anything derogatory about Shri Deve Gowda," he said.
Sharma alleged there was an "opportunistic understanding and unholy nexus" with the JDS that the prime minister and BJP chief Amit Shah had sought and created. That was the reason a question had been asked and criticism levelled, he said.
In remarks that raised eyebrows in political circles, Modi, addressing an election rally on Tuesday, had lashed out at Gandhi for 'insulting' Gowda, saying it showed his'arrogance'.
Sharma insisted that Modi apologise for repeatedly insulting former prime minister Manmohan Singh, whom he described as "one of the respected elders, leaders and statesmen."
The country had seen how "insulting and disrespectful" Modi had been towards Singh in the Parliament itself. "So let him apologise," the senior Congress leader said.
He recalled Gowda had in the run up to 2014 elections said he would take political sanyas if Modi became the prime minister. Modi had also said he would send Gowda to a "old age home," Sharma alleged.
"Let him also apologise to Deve Gowda ji... Let the people of Karnataka know this prime minister has a forked tongue and basically he is a master in the art duplicity and hypocrisy," he added.
Attacking the government on a host of issues including women's safety, farmer issues, bank fraud and Rafale deal, Sharma said, "Modi should know the time has come and the countdown for BJP will start from Karnataka."
"...he is in the departure lounge ; his government is in the departure lounge. People of India are not disappointed but fed up of untruth, lies, false promises and false claims," insulting the wisdom of the people and they are waiting to send them off," he charged.
Charging that the announcement on creation of 15 million jobs in the country had been made with an eye on Karnataka polls, he said, "This is yet another lie and a false claim."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
Thursday 26 April , 2018 How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sonam Kapoor Weds Anand Ahuja: Here is This Year’s Most Exclusive Wedding Invite
- Want to be The First One to Own a OnePlus 6? Attend These OnePlus Pop-up Events on May 21, 22
- Djokovic Eyes Roland Garros and Promises His Form Will Improve
- Anushka Sharma Birthday: This is How Husband Virat Kohli Made the Actor Feel Special
- Morgan’s England Overtake Kohli’s India to Become No.1 ODI Team