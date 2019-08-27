Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Rahul Obsessed with Stealing, Congress is Synonymous with Corruption, Says BJP

The transfer of funds from RBI would serve a national purpose and therefore, Rahul Gandhi's comments are immature and showed his distorted understanding of the economy, Narasimha Rao said.

PTI

Updated:August 27, 2019, 8:43 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rahul Obsessed with Stealing, Congress is Synonymous with Corruption, Says BJP
File photo of BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao.
Loading...

New Delhi: Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi over his allegation that the government is stealing money from the RBI, the BJP on Tuesday said that stealing is the Congress leader's "expertise" and his party has become synonymous with corruption.

"Rahul Gandhi is obsessed with stealing. That is where his expertise lies and this was visible during the tenure of the Congress-led UPA government. Therefore many Congress leaders are mired in corruption scandals and the Congress has become synonymous with corruption," BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said.

Rao's reaction came after Gandhi attacked the BJP-led government over cash transfer from RBI. The Congress leader said that the prime minister and the finance minister are "clueless" about solving the "self-created economic disaster" and accused them of "stealing money" from the central bank.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is known for integrity and working only for a public interest," the BJP spokesperson said, adding the government has decided to infuse Rs 70,000 crore in banks to ease liquidity crisis "which is a legacy of Congress government profligacy".

Rao said the transfer of funds from the RBI will serve a national purpose. Therefore Rahul Gandhi's comments are both immature shows his distorted understanding of the economy, he said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday approved the transfer of record Rs 1.76 lakh crore dividend and surplus reserves to the government, boosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led regime's prospect to stimulate the slowing economy without widening the fiscal deficit.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram