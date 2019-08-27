Rahul Obsessed with Stealing, Congress is Synonymous with Corruption, Says BJP
The transfer of funds from RBI would serve a national purpose and therefore, Rahul Gandhi's comments are immature and showed his distorted understanding of the economy, Narasimha Rao said.
File photo of BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao.
New Delhi: Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi over his allegation that the government is stealing money from the RBI, the BJP on Tuesday said that stealing is the Congress leader's "expertise" and his party has become synonymous with corruption.
"Rahul Gandhi is obsessed with stealing. That is where his expertise lies and this was visible during the tenure of the Congress-led UPA government. Therefore many Congress leaders are mired in corruption scandals and the Congress has become synonymous with corruption," BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said.
Rao's reaction came after Gandhi attacked the BJP-led government over cash transfer from RBI. The Congress leader said that the prime minister and the finance minister are "clueless" about solving the "self-created economic disaster" and accused them of "stealing money" from the central bank.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is known for integrity and working only for a public interest," the BJP spokesperson said, adding the government has decided to infuse Rs 70,000 crore in banks to ease liquidity crisis "which is a legacy of Congress government profligacy".
Rao said the transfer of funds from the RBI will serve a national purpose. Therefore Rahul Gandhi's comments are both immature shows his distorted understanding of the economy, he said.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday approved the transfer of record Rs 1.76 lakh crore dividend and surplus reserves to the government, boosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led regime's prospect to stimulate the slowing economy without widening the fiscal deficit.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Mum Mahhi Vij Slams Body-Shamers, Says My Priority is Feeding My Baby, Not My Figure
- We Opted to Get Off: Robert Downey Jr Bids Farewell to Iron Man, Captain America
- Alia Bhatt Made a Cameo on Herschelle Gibbs' Twitter Account and Indians are Stumped
- PewDiePie Just Reviewed the Memes You Made for His Wedding
- Android 10 Expected Release on September 3 And Google Pixel Phones Get it First