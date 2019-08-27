Rahul Obsessed with Stealing, Congress is Synonymous with Corruption, Says BJP

New Delhi: Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi over his allegation that the government is stealing money from the RBI, the BJP on Tuesday said that stealing is the Congress leader's "expertise" and his party has become synonymous with corruption.

"Rahul Gandhi is obsessed with stealing. That is where his expertise lies and this was visible during the tenure of the Congress-led UPA government. Therefore many Congress leaders are mired in corruption scandals and the Congress has become synonymous with corruption," BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said.

Rao's reaction came after Gandhi attacked the BJP-led government over cash transfer from RBI. The Congress leader said that the prime minister and the finance minister are "clueless" about solving the "self-created economic disaster" and accused them of "stealing money" from the central bank.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is known for integrity and working only for a public interest," the BJP spokesperson said, adding the government has decided to infuse Rs 70,000 crore in banks to ease liquidity crisis "which is a legacy of Congress government profligacy".

Rao said the transfer of funds from the RBI will serve a national purpose. Therefore Rahul Gandhi's comments are both immature shows his distorted understanding of the economy, he said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday approved the transfer of record Rs 1.76 lakh crore dividend and surplus reserves to the government, boosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led regime's prospect to stimulate the slowing economy without widening the fiscal deficit.

