Rahul Pens Emotional Letter to Jaitley’s Wife, Says His Presence will be Remembered
Jaitley, 66, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Saturday, where he was undergoing treatment.
Arun Jaitley and Rahul Gandhi before paying tributes to the first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 127th birth anniversary in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said former union minister Arun Jaitley's voice will no longer reverberate within the hallowed portals of Parliament, but his presence will be remembered.
In a condolence message to Jaitley's wife Sangeeta, Gandhi said that in his illustrious career spanning over four decades, Jaitley left his mark on politics.
"Although his voice will no longer reverberate within the hallowed portals of Parliament, we will remember his presence," he said in the letter.
"Your family is in my thoughts and prayers. I wish you peace and strength during this difficult time," Gandhi said.
