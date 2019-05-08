Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Not Campaigning in MP, Rajasthan to Avoid Direct Fight with BJP: Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said Priyanka Gandhi will be 'wasting' her time by campaigning in the national capital.

PTI

Updated:May 8, 2019, 2:12 PM IST
Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Not Campaigning in MP, Rajasthan to Avoid Direct Fight with BJP: Kejriwal
File photo of Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are not going to places like Rajasthan and MP where their party is in a direct fight with the BJP, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal claimed on Wednesday.

He also said Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East), will be "wasting" her time by campaigning in the national capital.

Priyanka Gandhi will start campaigning for Congress candidates here from Wednesday by holding roadshows in North East and South Delhi constituencies. "She (Priyanka) is wasting her time in the national capital, why doesn't she campaign in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh?

"She's doing rallies in Uttar Pradesh against SP-BSP, she's doing rallies in Delhi against the AAP. Both the brother and sister aren't going to those places where there's direct fight with the BJP," he said.

Delhi goes to polls on Sunday. The results would be announced on May 23.
