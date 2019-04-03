English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul, Priyanka to Kick Off Canvassing in Western Uttar Pradesh with Three Public Gatherings on April 8
AICC general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindhia will also addressing the gatherings in the region from where eight constituencies will vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha election on April 11.
File photos of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.
Lucknow: The Congress will be kick off its electoral campaign in western Uttar Pradesh with three public meetings in Bijnor, Saharanpur and Shamli on April 8.
All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia along with party president Rahul Gandhi will be addressing the gatherings in the region from where eight constituencies will vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha election on April 11.
These eight constituencies are Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar.
Several party veterans will be addressing gatherings as part of an intensified campaign which will officially come to an end on April 9.
Sources said Rahul, Priyanka and Scindhia’s first stop would be in Bijnor from where former BSP leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui is contesting on a Congress ticket.
The second rally will be in Saharanpur where Imran Masood is the party contender and is likely to give a tough fight to BJP’s Raghav Lakhan Pal and SP-BSP alliance candidate Haji Fazlur Rehman.
The last gathering will be in Shamli, which falls under Kairana parliamentary constituency. Harendra Malik is the Congress candidate here and will face sitting MP and alliance candidate Tabassum Hasan.
Speaking to News18, Malik said, “It is for the first time that Priyankaji would come to Shamli. Hence, a grand welcome and a huge public gathering awaits her in Shamli. I have been campaigning from early morning till late night and am confident of victory by a huge margin.”
“The manifesto announced by the Congress chief is a game-changer, especially the NYAY scheme wherein poor people would be receiving Rs 72,000 annually. People are fed up of the BJP now and they have started to believe in the promises made by the Congress,” Malik added.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
