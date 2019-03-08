English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul Promises to Ensure Passing Women's Reservation Bill if Congress Comes to Power
Noting that reservation for women in panchayats has benefited women significantly, the Congress chief lamented that the number of women ministers in states like Odisha had remained 'abysmally low'.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi during an interaction with women at a convention in Jeypore town of Odisha's Koraput distric. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Jeypore/Odisha: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday promised to strive for the passage of the women's reservation bill in the Parliament and adopt a policy of zero tolerance towards atrocities on women if his party comes to power.
Gandhi said if the party is voted to power in Odisha, all women would be provided free education, be it in engineering or medical or any other field.
"There is an urgent need to provide reservation for women in state assemblies and the Lok Sabha to ensure their empowerment. The Congress is keen to ensure this," Gandhi said during an interaction with women at a convention in Jeypore town of Odisha's Koraput district.
Noting that reservation for women in panchayats has benefited women significantly, the Congress chief lamented that the number of women ministers in states like Odisha had remained "abysmally low".
Speaking on the occasion of the International Women's Day, Gandhi said: "If the Congress comes to power, our approach will be zero tolerance towards atrocities against women. They should get speedy justice."
Referring to Odisha, the Congress president said: "All women, particularly tribals, Dalits and those belonging to the backward categories, should get free education to ensure they are truly empowered."
Gandhi pointed out to the alleged rape of a woman by a BJP MLA in Uttar Pradesh last year, saying it was "unfortunate" that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had remained silent on the issue.
"In case of rape and atrocities on women, the prime minister and chief ministers must make their views clear," he added.
Gandhi said if the party is voted to power in Odisha, all women would be provided free education, be it in engineering or medical or any other field.
"There is an urgent need to provide reservation for women in state assemblies and the Lok Sabha to ensure their empowerment. The Congress is keen to ensure this," Gandhi said during an interaction with women at a convention in Jeypore town of Odisha's Koraput district.
Noting that reservation for women in panchayats has benefited women significantly, the Congress chief lamented that the number of women ministers in states like Odisha had remained "abysmally low".
Speaking on the occasion of the International Women's Day, Gandhi said: "If the Congress comes to power, our approach will be zero tolerance towards atrocities against women. They should get speedy justice."
Referring to Odisha, the Congress president said: "All women, particularly tribals, Dalits and those belonging to the backward categories, should get free education to ensure they are truly empowered."
Gandhi pointed out to the alleged rape of a woman by a BJP MLA in Uttar Pradesh last year, saying it was "unfortunate" that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had remained silent on the issue.
"In case of rape and atrocities on women, the prime minister and chief ministers must make their views clear," he added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
-
Thursday 07 March , 2019
Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Thursday 07 March , 2019 Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indian Players Take Part in 'Sixes' Challenge at Ranchi
- Tesla V3 Supercharger Can Add 100 Km Range in 5 Minutes – Watch Video
- Hair Goes Nothing: Japanese Sumo Wrestlers Forced to Shave Off Their 'Lucky' Beards
- Shahid Kapoor Buys BMW R1250 GS Adventure Motorcycle Worth Rs 16.85 Lakh
- Amitabh Bachchan Says He Made a Huge Mistake by Posting Photo in Swimwear on Twitter
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results