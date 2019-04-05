LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Rahul Sees Entire Humankind As Full of Hate, Except Himself: Amit Shah

Rahul Gandhi during an interaction with students in Pune had said that he will not hide behind hate and anger in a world that is full of it.

PTI

Updated:April 5, 2019, 6:36 PM IST
Rahul Sees Entire Humankind As Full of Hate, Except Himself: Amit Shah
File photo of BJP chief Amit Shah.
New Delhi: Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on hatred, BJP president Amit Shah on Friday said the Congress chief now sees the entire humankind as full of hate, except himself.

Shortly after his interaction with students in Pune, Gandhi said he loves everybody, including those "temporarily blinded by hatred".

"Hatred is cowardice. I don't care if the entire world is full of hatred. I am not a coward. I will not hide behind hate and anger. I love all living beings, including those temporarily blinded by hatred," Gandhi tweeted.

Taking a dig at Gandhi, Shah tagged his tweet and said: "Fine example of arrogance and delusion! Now he sees the entire humankind as full of hate, except himself of course. Get well soon Yuvraj!"
