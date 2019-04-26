Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rahul Showing Signs of Desperation, Didn't Realise Kejriwal Was Playing Games With Cong: Arun Jaitley

Arun Jaitley claimed that going by the euphoric reaction on the ground, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) would get a larger mandate in the ongoing general elections than what it had received in 2014.

PTI

Updated:April 26, 2019, 6:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rahul Showing Signs of Desperation, Didn't Realise Kejriwal Was Playing Games With Cong: Arun Jaitley
File photo of Union finance minister Arun Jaitley.
Loading...
New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday said Congress President Rahul Gandhi is showing signs of desperation as the "fake" narratives built by him over the Rafale jet deal and loan waivers to business houses have evaporated.

In a Facebook post, Jaitley said the desperation reached a peak when Gandhi offered four Lok Sabha seats in Delhi to the Aam Aadmi Party without realising that its chief Arvind Kejriwal was "playing games" with the Congress.

"He (Gandhi) displayed the desperation of a loser," Jaitley said.

The minister further claimed that going by the euphoric reaction on the ground, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) would get a larger mandate in the ongoing general elections than what it had received in 2014.

"Rahul Gandhi, in the last one year, built up a fake narrative on Rafale and loan waiver to business houses, which was contrary to the truth. The fake issues evaporated and now strike no chord in the electorate," he said.

The "desperation of Gandhi was at a climax" when the Congress and the NCP outsourced the job of attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Raj Thackeray without realising the fallout of such a move in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other north Indian States, Jaitley said.

Observing that the Congress and Rahul Gandhi are 48 years behind the times, Jaitley said India's social combination and economic profile has completely changed since 1971.

"The Congress is contesting the 2019 election on the 1971 agenda. It is not in tune with the times. The writing on the wall is loud and clear. Those who lived a life of entitlement all through, give up when office seems to be a distant dream," said the post, titled 'Has the Congress Thrown its Hands up?'.

The 'New India' is a positive India, Jaitley said, adding it does not accept the negativism of Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee and TDP.

Voting for the first three rounds of the elections covering 303 Parliamentary seats are over and there is a "groundswell" for the BJP, he added.

"The Congress is in no position to effectively take on the regional parties or the BJP... The euphoric reaction at the ground suggests a mandate larger than 2014. A 65 per cent to 70 per cent approval rating for an incumbent Prime Minister is unprecedented in India," Jaitley said.

The seven-phased elections will be over on May 19 and counting of votes will take place on May 23.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram