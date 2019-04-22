English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul, Sonia and Priyanka Gandhi to visit Amethi and Raebareli Today in Final Campaign Push
While Sonia and Priyanka Gandhi will stay in Rae Bareli, Congress chief Rahul gandhi will head to his bastion Amethi.
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File photo)
Lucknow: The Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is fighting the Lok Sabha elections from the party stronghold Amethi, will be visiting Uttar Pradesh on Monday to hold rallies and meetings with his supporters. His mother, UPA chairperson and Raebareli MP Sonia Gandhi, will also be on a two-day visit to her parliamentary constituency. Both Amethi and Raebareli constituencies are scheduled for polling in the fifth phase on May 6.
The Gandhi scion will arrive at the Lucknow airport on Monday at around 11am and head to Chaubheesi Helipad ground in Barabanki via helicopter. After a brief meeting with party workers in Barabanki, he will head to Amethi for a public meeting at around 11:45pm. At around 1pm, he is scheduled to address a public meeting in the Tiloi area of Amethi, post which he will be addressing another public meeting at 1:45pm in Parsadepur which comes under Raebareli district.
The next stop of the Congress chief will be a public meeting at Ghora Playground in Amethi at 3:10pm and his last public meeting will be held in Amhat in Sultanpur district. He is also expected to hold a meeting with Congress workers in Sultanpur at around 4:35pm, after which he will head straight to the Sultanpur airport and fly to Lucknow airport at around 05:10pm. He will fly back to Delhi at around 6:15pm on Monday.
Sonia Gandhi, along with AICC general secretary for UP (East) Priyanka Gandhi, are expected to reach Raebareli on Monday for a two-day visit. The duo will address a gathering at Nahar Kothi in Fursatganj. Priyanka will be addressing public meetings at Amawa and Soochi, and the UPA chairperson will be holding a meeting at the Bhuemau Guest House. She will visit her constituency Raebareli on Tuesday, while Priyanka Gandhi will leave for Amethi from where her brother Rahul Gandhi is contesting.
The contest of Amethi and Raebareli becomes interesting this time as union minister Smriti Irani, who is pitted against Congress president Rahul Gandhi at his home turf in Amethi, is going all out to win the poll battle. In Raebareli, former Congress MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh has been fielded against Sonia Gandhi on a BJP ticket.
