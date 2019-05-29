English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul & Sonia Gandhi Among Top Congress Leaders to Attend PM Modi’s Swearing-in Ceremony Tomorrow
President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the prime minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday at 7pm.
File photo of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Despite an upheaval in the party after its massive defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on May 30 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
