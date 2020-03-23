English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

Rahul Targets Modi Govt Over 'Delay' in Banning Export of Ventilators, Masks

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

The government had on March 19 banned export of all ventilators, surgical/disposable masks and textile raw material used for making masks with immediate effect.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: March 23, 2020, 4:01 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the "delay" in the government's decision to ban the export of essentials life-saving equipment like ventilators and surgical masks amid coronavirus outbreak.

The government had on March 19 banned export of all ventilators, surgical/disposable masks and textile raw material used for making masks with immediate effect in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Respected Prime Minister, WHO's advice 1. Ventilator 2. Surgical Mask, why did the Indian government allow the export of all these things till March 19, instead of keeping sufficient stock? Which kind of forces have encouraged these games? Isn't this a criminal conspiracy?" asked Gandhi in a tweet in Hindi.

