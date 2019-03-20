English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul Terms PM Modi's Employment Promise 'Absurd', Says Demonetisation Shattered People's Lives
Addressing a public rally in the Manipur capital, Gandhi said the job losses under the Modi government were to the tune of 30,000 per day through 2018.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi addressing a crowd in Imphal, Manipur.
Imphal: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of destroying 1 crore jobs in 2018 alone despite promising to create 2 crore jobs annually.
Addressing a public rally in the Manipur capital, Gandhi said the job losses under the Modi government were to the tune of 30,000 per day through 2018.
"In 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi destroyed 1 crore jobs in the country. This is the scale of his incompetence. It is absurd and ridiculous that the PM promises giving 2 crore jobs," Gandhi alleged.
Slamming the Centre's demonetisation move of 2016, Gandhi said it shattered people's lives. "One fine morning, he (Modi) got up and decided to carry out demonetisation. Is this a joke? Destroying people's lives," he said.
Gandhi claimed that whenever the prime minister visited Manipur, he "insulted your culture, your history". "His (party) president (Amit Shah) says Citizenship Amendment Bill will be imposed on the people of Manipur and the Northeast. These people are attacking your culture. We did not allow the bill to pass. The Congress will defend your culture and the bill will not be passed," he told a huge gathering here.
Gandhi alleged Modi did not match words with action when he said "don't look east but act east". He sought to know what action the Centre has taken to make the Northeast a bridge between Southeast Asia and India.
