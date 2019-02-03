LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Rahul to Hold First Congress Rally in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan in 3 Decades, Tejashwi Mum on Attending

News18.com | February 3, 2019, 11:26 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatapps
Patna: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a rally on Sunday, the first public meeting organized by the party at the Gandhi Maidan in nearly three decades. The state unit of the Congress, relegated to the status of a marginal player ever since Mandal burst on the political scene in the 1990s - appears to have shed its ennui and is working overtime to ensure that the rally is a grand success. AICC in-charge of Bihar, Shaktisinh Gohil said on Saturday that invitations have been sent to alliance partners like Tejashwi Yadav, Upendra Kushwaha and Jitan Ram Manjhi for the event. Congress is part of Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in Bihar which also comprises RJD, RLSP and HAM of former chief minister Manjhi.

While Manjhi has confirmed his presence at the event, there is no word about participation of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Yadav had earlier said that RJD would be present at the rally, but did not confirm if he would personally attend. It also needs to be seen whether Kushwaha will make it to the programme or not. BPCC sources said party leaders have held at least 400 public meetings across the state in the recent past in a bid to galvanize support for the rally, which would serve as a veritable sounding of bugle for the Lok Sabha polls which may be announced next month.
Read More
Rahul to Hold First Congress Rally in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan in 3 Decades, Tejashwi Mum on Attending
From left CM Bhupesh Baghel, CM Ashok Gehlot, Rahul Gandhi, Kamal Nath and Ahmed Patel.

Arrangements have been made at various places in the city, including residences of many of the party’s legislators, for lodging Congress supporters, who are expected to converge from far-off corners of the state to witness the mega rally.

This would be the first public meeting to be addressed by Rahul Gandhi in Bihar after he took over as the party president a little over a year ago and this has led to palpable enthusiasm among young cadre, who have put up colourful posters across the city, many of these taking jibes at the Narendra Modi government with earthy slogans.

Some others have stoked minor controversies by depicting Gandhi as deities like Lord Siva and Lord Rama.

AICC in-charge of Bihar, Shaktisinh Gohil, said the rally will create history. “It is for the first time in three decades that the Congress is holding its own rally in Gandhi Maidan. Though our top leaders like Sonia Gandhi have, in the recent past, spoken at rallies organized by coalitions of which we are a part,” he said.

“But tomorrow, we will be the hosts and alliance partners like Tejashwi Yadav, Upendra Kushwaha and Jitan Ram Manjhi have been sent invitations to lend strength to our fight against the BJP,” he added.

Elaborate security arrangements are in place for the rally. According to Superintendent of Police, Patna, Garima Malik, nearly 3,000 police personnel, including constables, sub-inspectors and officers of DSP rank would be deployed in the city to maintain law and order even as a temporary outpost has been set up in the vicinity of the venue of the rally.

In addition, Quick Response Teams and Anti-Terrorist Squad would be deployed inside the sprawling Gandhi Maidan where more than 100 CCTV cameras have been installed to keep a close watch on movement of people, Malik added.

Notably, the Gandhi Maidan, which has witnessed rallies by luminaries like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajendra Prasad in the pre-Independence era and Jayaprakash Narayan, Indira Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee later on - was hit by a series of bomb explosions in 2013 when Narendra Modi, then the Chief Minister of Gujarat and the BJPs Prime Ministerial candidate, had addressed his maiden election meeting in Bihar.

A year later, a stampede at the huge ground with a perimeter of nearly 2.5 kilometres during Dussehra celebrations had claimed more than a score of lives.





Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
  • 01 Feb, 2019 | Nepal in UAE
    UAE vs NEP
    107/10
    19.2 overs
    		 111/6
    19.3 overs
    Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 4 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 01 Feb, 2019 | Pakistan in South Africa
    SA vs PAK
    192/6
    20.0 overs
    		 186/9
    20.0 overs
    South Africa beat Pakistan by 6 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 31 Jan, 2019 | Nepal in UAE
    UAE vs NEP
    153/6
    20.0 overs
    		 132/7
    20.0 overs
    United Arab Emirates beat Nepal by 21 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 31 Jan - 03 Feb, 2019 | The Wisden Trophy
    ENG vs WI
    187/10
    61.0 overs
    		 306/10
    131.0 overs
    West Indies beat England by 10 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 31 Jan, 2019 | India in New Zealand
    IND vs NZ
    92/10
    30.5 overs
    		 93/2
    14.4 overs
    New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram