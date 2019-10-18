Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Rahul's Chopper Makes Emergency Landing in Rewari Due to Bad Weather, Cong Leader Spends Time in Cricket Nets

Sources close to Rahul Gandhi said his helicopter was forced to abort its landing in Delhi due to bad weather and not due to a technical snag.

PTI

Updated:October 18, 2019, 8:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rahul's Chopper Makes Emergency Landing in Rewari Due to Bad Weather, Cong Leader Spends Time in Cricket Nets
Rahul Gandhi playing cricket with children in Rewari (Haryana)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing in Rewari on Friday due to bad weather.

He was returning to Delhi from Mahendragarh in Haryana where he addressed an election rally in place of his mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who is down with a viral infection.

In response to speculation, sources close to Rahul Gandhi said his helicopter was forced to abort its landing in Delhi due to bad weather and not due to a technical snag. It later landed safely in KLP College in Rewari from where he headed to Delhi by road, a source said.

A video shared on Twitter by the Uttarakhand Youth Congress showed Rahul Gandhi taking part in the cricket nets with youth and children.

This was Rahul Gandhi's second poll rally in the state that goes to polls on October 21. He had earlier addressed a public meeting in Nuh in the state's Mewat region.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram