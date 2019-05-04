English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul's Letter Clear Indication to People of Amethi That He's Losing The Seat, Says Smriti Irani
Rahul Gandhi said in his letter that his Amethi family gave him the courage to stand with the truth and ensure equal justice for all.
File photo of Union Minister Smriti Irani.
Loading...
New Delhi: Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi for writing an open letter to his "Amethi family", BJP candidate for the Uttar Pradesh seat Smriti Irani said that the Congress chief's gesture shows that he is losing the party citadel.
The Congress president in his letter had urged the people to vote him back as the MP in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 6.
Gandhi had added in his letter that his Amethi family gave him the courage to stand with the truth and ensure equal justice for all.
On Saturday, BJP president Amit Shah held a roadshow in Amethi during which Irani made the comments. Shah asserted that the BJP would win the Amethi Lok Sabha seat by one lakh votes. "Our overall seats in Uttar Pradesh will also increase," Shah said.
The constituency, a pocket borough of the Gandhi family, has always supported the Congress president. The contest this time, however, has intensified with his opponent — BJP’s Smriti Irani — accusing him of choosing another constituency as he is afraid of a loss in Amethi. Gandhi is also contesting from Kerala’s Wayanad, which has given the BJP ammunition ahead of polling in Amethi.
The Congress president in his letter had urged the people to vote him back as the MP in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 6.
Gandhi had added in his letter that his Amethi family gave him the courage to stand with the truth and ensure equal justice for all.
On Saturday, BJP president Amit Shah held a roadshow in Amethi during which Irani made the comments. Shah asserted that the BJP would win the Amethi Lok Sabha seat by one lakh votes. "Our overall seats in Uttar Pradesh will also increase," Shah said.
The constituency, a pocket borough of the Gandhi family, has always supported the Congress president. The contest this time, however, has intensified with his opponent — BJP’s Smriti Irani — accusing him of choosing another constituency as he is afraid of a loss in Amethi. Gandhi is also contesting from Kerala’s Wayanad, which has given the BJP ammunition ahead of polling in Amethi.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
-
Thursday 02 May , 2019
'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Thursday 02 May , 2019 'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Creator of Game of Thrones' Valyrian and Dothraki Explains the Science of Constructed Languages
- Arjun Tendulkar Picked for 5 Lakhs in Mumbai T20 League Auction
- IPL 2019 | Qualification Scenarios - SRH In Best Position To Take 4th Spot
- ICC World Cup 2019 | 'Surprise Package' - Pakistan's 150kph Teen Has World Cup in Sights
- Amsterdam to Ban Polluting Cars from 2030, Emissions Worse Than European Standards
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results