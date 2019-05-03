Take the pledge to vote

Rahul's Letter Shows That He Has Given Not Given Importance to Amethi, Says Smriti Irani

The BJP candidate for the Uttar Pradesh seat reiterated her earlier attack about the Congress chief remaining absent from his constituency.

News18.com

Updated:May 3, 2019, 11:19 PM IST
File photos of Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani.
New Delhi: Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi for writing an open letter to his "Amethi family", BJP candidate for the Uttar Pradesh seat Smriti Irani said that the Congress chief's gesture shows his negligence towards the constituency.

"His writing letter shows that he has not given importance to Amethi and thus didn't take the pain to visit 'nyay-panchayat' located in the constituency himself," Irani was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Congress president in his letter had urged the people to vote him back as the MP in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 6.

“It is my promise to the people of Amethi that the moment the Congress comes to power at the centre, the schemes blocked by the BJP will be started," Gandhi had promised in his letter.

The constituency, a pocket borough of the Gandhi family, has always supported the Congress president. The contest this time, however, has intensified with his opponent — BJP’s Smriti Irani — accusing him of choosing another constituency as he is afraid of a loss in Amethi. Gandhi is also contesting from Kerala’s Wayanad, which has given the BJP ammunition ahead of polling in Amethi.

