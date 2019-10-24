Take the pledge to vote

Rahuri Election Results 2019 Live Updates (राहुरी): Counting of Votes Begin

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Rahuri (राहुरी) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

October 24, 2019, 9:31 AM IST
223. Rahuri (राहुरी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra and is part of Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 7.06%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.05%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,92,415 eligible electors, of which 1,54,278 were male, 1,38,135 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,165 service voters had also registered to vote.

Rahuri Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
NCP
38253
64.53%
Prajakt Prasadrao Tanpure
BJP
19281
32.52%
Kardile Shivaji Bhanudas
IND
374
0.63%
Vinayak Revannath Korde
NOTA
295
0.50%
Nota
IND
285
0.48%
Tanpure Raosaheb Radhuji
IND
275
0.46%
Lambe Suresh Alias Surybhan Dattatray
IND
268
0.45%
Chandrakant Alias Sanjay Prabhakar Sansare
IND
251
0.42%
Kardile Rajendra Dadasaheb

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,72,556 eligible electors, of which 1,44,497 were male, 1,28,057 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,165 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,40,008.

Rahuri has an elector sex ratio of 895.36.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kardile Shivaji Bhanudas of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 25676 votes which was 13.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.06% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Kardile Shivaji Bhanudas of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 8333 votes which was 4.86% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 33.47% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 223. Rahuri Assembly segment of Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituency. Ahmednagar Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 13 contestants and in 2009 elections 13 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 68.37%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 71.31%, while it was 71.44 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -2.94%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 307 polling stations in 223. Rahuri constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 298.

Extent: 223. Rahuri constituency comprises of the following areas of Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra: Rahuri Tehsil (Part)-Revenue Circle Rahuri, Vambori, and Rahuri (MC), Ahmednagar Tehsil (Part)- Revenue Circle - Jeur 3. Pathardi Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle - Karanji,

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Rahuri is: 19.3009 74.7397.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Rahuri results.

