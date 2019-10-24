Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
2-min read

Rai Election Results 2019 Live Updates (राई):Mohan Lal Badoli of BJP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Rai (राई) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 9:38 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
INC
Jai Tirath
LEADING

Detailed Results
 Rai (राई), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Sonipat district of Haryana and is part of Sonipat Lok Sabha constituency.

Rai Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
3506
51.67%
Mohan Lal Badoli
INC
3280
48.33%
Jai Tirath
JJP
--
0.00%
Ajit Antil
IND
--
0.00%
Bijender Kumar
LKSK(P)
--
0.00%
Raj Kumar Sharma
NOTA
--
0.00%
Nota
SUCI(C)
--
0.00%
Comrade Jaikaran
AIFB
--
0.00%
Mohan Antil
RMVP
--
0.00%
Mukesh Tapsi
BSP(A)
--
0.00%
Sunil Kumar S/o Bhim Singh
MYSP
--
0.00%
Sohan Parashar
BSP
--
0.00%
Pramjeet
JD(U)
--
0.00%
Sunil Kumar S/o Ishwar Singh
IND
--
0.00%
Mohan Lal
JMBP
--
0.00%
Sunil Kumar S/o Gulab Singh
INLD
--
0.00%
Inderjit

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.56% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.12%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,74,882 eligible electors, of which 95,806 were male, 79,066 female and 10 voters of the third gender. A total of 548 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,53,468 eligible electors, of which 85,473 were male, 67,996 female and 10 voters of the third gender. A total of 548 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,24,163.

Rai has an elector sex ratio of 825.27.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Jai Tirath of INC won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 3 votes which was 0% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 31.22% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Jai Tirath of INC won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 4666 votes which was 5.4% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 41.12% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 29. Rai Assembly segment of Sonipat Lok Sabha constituency. Sonipat Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 11 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 68.5%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 76.6%, while it was 69.55 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -8.1%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 195 polling stations in 29. Rai constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 156.

Extent: 29. Rai constituency comprises of the following areas of Sonipat district of Haryana: KC Rai, PCs malikpur, Barauli, Basodi, Dipalpur, Jainpur, Khewra, Kumaspur and murthal of murthal KC, PCs Nahra, Nahri and Garhibala of Sonipat-II KC of Sonipat Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Rai is: 28.9599 77.124.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Rai results.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
