Raichur City Municipal Council Election Results 2018: BJP Wins With 12 Out of 35 Seats

The City Municipal Council of Raichur went to the polls on August 31, 2018 and the election results are being declared on September 3, 2018.for live results and updates of the Raichur City Municipal Council election results 2018. A total of 105 Urban Local Bodies across 24 districts of Karnataka went to the polls that registered an average voting percentage of 63.8%.Voting was held for three Municipal Corporations, 29 city municipalities, 53 town municipalities and 23 town panchayats. Congress, Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the three corners of this triangular contest.In all, 8,340 candidates, including 2,306 from the Congress, 2,203 from the BJP and 1,397 from the (JDS) are in the fray for the 103 Urban Local Bodies and 814 candidates contested for the 135 wards across the three city corporations. Congress contested in all 135, BJP in 130 and JDS in 129.Municipal Corporations (3): Mysore, Shimoga, Tumkur.City Municipal Councils (29): Yadagiri, Surapura, Bagalakot, IIlakal,Mudhola, Jamakhandi, R Banahatti, Sirsi, Dandeli, Karwar, Mandya, Nippani, Gokak, Haveri, Raanebennur, Koppala, Ganagavathi, Raichur, Sindhanur, Ullala, Hassan, Arasikere, Chamarajanagar, Shahabad, Puttur, Udupi, Chitradurga, Challakere, Kollegala.Town Municipal Councils (53): Madhugiri, Chikkanayakanahhali, Gurumitkal, Lakshmeshwara, Rona, Gajendragarh, Bhantawala, Channarayapatna, Holenarasipura, Sakaleshpura, Channagiri, Hosadurga, Hallikhed, Karkala, Kunakdapura, Haliyala, Kumata, Ankola, Maddur, Pandavapura, Nagamangala, Konnura, Mudalagi, Savadatti, Ramadurga, Baialahongala, Sankeshwara, Chikkodi, Hukkeri, Kudachi, Sadalaga, Hangal, Savanoor, Kushtagi, Piriyapattana, T Narasipur, H D Kote, Chincholi, Chittapur, Sedam, Jevargi, Afzalpur, Alanada, Manvi, Devadurga, Lingasugur, Mudgal, Muddebihala, Badami, Guledagudda, Mahalingapura, Teradala, Hunagunda.Town Panchayats (20): Yallapura, Mundagodu, Nagamangala-Belluru, Khanapura, Hatti, Shirahatti, Mulgunda, Naregal, Honnali, Jagaluru, Saaligrama, Kudutini, Kotturu, Beelagi, Kerur, Hirekeruru, Yalaburga, Koratagere, Gubbi, Rayabhag.