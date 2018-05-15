Raichur Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP Candidate Dr Shivaraj Patil Wins

Live Status BJP Dr. Shivaraj Patil Won

Raichur (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Raichur district and Hyderabad Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Raichur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,19,248 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,09,972 are male, 1,09,156 female and 96 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 99.24 and the approximate literacy rate is 75%.JDS won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 7,871 votes (7.93%) securing 45.59% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 53.68%.INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 8,361 votes (10.36%) registering 35.69% of the votes polled.Check the table below for Raichur live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our. Get detailed results ofto know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting