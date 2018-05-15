GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Raichur Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP Candidate Dr Shivaraj Patil Wins

Live election result of 54 Raichur constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Raichur MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:20 PM IST
Raichur (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Raichur district and Hyderabad Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Raichur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,19,248 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,09,972 are male, 1,09,156 female and 96 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 99.24 and the approximate literacy rate is 75%.
Live Status BJP Dr. Shivaraj Patil Won
RESULTS 2018
Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP5651145.61%Dr. Shivaraj Patil
INC4552036.74%Syed Yaseen
JD(S)77966.29%Mahanthesh Patil
IND57014.60%E. Anjaneya
IND12901.04%Syed Masoom
IND7780.63%Kavitha G. H.
NCP6620.53%Srihari S
IND6470.52%Earesh Kumar
NOTA5870.47%Nota
INCP4780.39%Chand Pasha
IND4770.39%Jayabheema
IND3710.30%Anjanayya Ayyalappa
SHS3420.28%Rajachandra Ramangouda
IND3120.25%Noor Mohammed
IND2930.24%Channappagouda Alkod
AAP2820.23%Mahebub
JHP2790.23%Srinivas
IND2400.19%Syed Basha Qhadri
IND2260.18%Indramma
AIMEP1990.16%Mohammed Jameel Ahmad
IND1690.14%Bhandari Veeranna Setty
DAPP1650.13%Mahendra Kumar Mitra
PBRP1270.10%K. M. Ranganath Reddy
IND1030.08%Tanaji
IND890.07%Mahadev
IND860.07%Mirza Kaleem Baig
IND830.07%Ramanna R H J
IND790.06%Ramakrishna

JDS won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 7,871 votes (7.93%) securing 45.59% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 53.68%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 8,361 votes (10.36%) registering 35.69% of the votes polled.

Check the table below for Raichur live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

