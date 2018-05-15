GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE Results
»
1-min read

Raichur Rural Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate Basanagouda Daddal Wins

Live election result of 53 Raichur Rural constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Raichur Rural MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:19 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Raichur Rural Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate Basanagouda Daddal Wins
Live election result of 53 Raichur Rural constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Raichur Rural MLA.
Raichur Rural (ST) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Raichur district and Hyderabad Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Raichur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,28,241 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,11,956 are male, 1,16,206 female and 65 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 103.78 and the approximate literacy rate is 54%
Refresh DataRefresh
Live Status INC Basanagouda Daddal Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC6665641.23%Basanagouda Daddal
BJP5669235.06%Tipparaju
JD(S)3425021.18%Ravi Patil
NOTA18061.12%Nota
AIMEP12730.79%Ramayya Nayaka
IND10040.62%Huligemma Shivaraj Ghante

BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 3,270 votes (2.43%) securing 37.48% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 68.87%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 1,877 votes (1.79%) registering 32.92% of the votes polled.

Check the table below for Raichur Rural live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Recommended For You