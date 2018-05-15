Raichur Rural Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate Basanagouda Daddal Wins

Live Status INC Basanagouda Daddal Won

Raichur Rural (ST) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Raichur district and Hyderabad Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Raichur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,28,241 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,11,956 are male, 1,16,206 female and 65 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 103.78 and the approximate literacy rate is 54%BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 3,270 votes (2.43%) securing 37.48% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 68.87%.INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 1,877 votes (1.79%) registering 32.92% of the votes polled.