Raidighi Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

134. Raidighi (रैदिघी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Raidighi is part of 20. Mathurapur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 30.08%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.57%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,73,472 eligible electors, of which 1,40,129 were male, 1,33,333 female and 10 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Raidighi in 2021 is 952.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,43,711 eligible electors, of which 1,26,398 were male, 1,17,312 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,07,140 eligible electors, of which 1,08,213 were male, 98,927 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Raidighi in 2016 was 52. In 2011, there were 36.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Debasree Roy of TMC won in this seat by defeating Kanti Ganguly of CPIM by a margin of 1,229 votes which was 0.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 46.48% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Debasree Roy of TMC won in this seat defeating Kanti Ganguly of CPIM by a margin of 5,553 votes which was 2.96% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 49.76% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 134. Raidighi Assembly segment of Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Mathurapur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Mathurapur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

Candidates 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Raidighi are: Aloke Jaldata (TMC), Kanti Ganguly (CPIM), Mintu Mistri (BSP), Santanu Bapuli (BJP), Gunasindhu Haldar (SUCOIC), Bablu Haldar (IND), Souvik Bapuli (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 86.92%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 89.3%, while it was 90.47% in 2011.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 380 polling stations in 134. Raidighi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 282. In 2011 there were 256 polling stations.

Extent:

134. Raidighi constituency comprises of the following areas of South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Mathurapur-II, 2. Abad Bhagawanpur, Debipur, Krishnachandrapur, Lalpur, Shankarpur and Nalua GPs of CDB Mathurapur-I. It shares an inter-state border with South 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Raidighi is 333 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Raidighi is: 22°00’17.3"N 88°25’26.8"E.

