Raigad Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Raigarh): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Raigad Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BMP -- -- Nathuram Hate KKJHS -- -- Gajendra Parshuram Turbadkar BSP -- -- Milind B. Salvi BKP -- -- Prakash Sakharam Kalke VBA -- -- Suman Bhaskar Koli IND -- -- Avinash Vasant Patil BHMP -- -- Sandip Pandurang Parte NCP -- -- Tatkare Sunil Dattatray NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Munafar Jainubhidin Choudhary IND -- -- Madhukar Mahadev Khamkar IND -- -- Ghag Sanjay Arjun IND -- -- Yogesh Kadam IND -- -- Sunil Pandurang Tatkare IND -- -- Subhash Janardan Patil IND -- -- Sunil Sakharam Tatkare SHS -- -- Anant Geete

32. Raigad (Raigarh) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Konkan region of Maharashtra in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.93% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 9.49%. The estimated literacy level of Raigad is 80.69%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Geete Anant Gangaram of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 2,110 votes which was 0.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 40.11% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Anant Geete of SS emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,46,521 votes which was 19.09% of the total votes polled. SS had a vote share of 53.87% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 7 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 64.47% and in 2009, the constituency registered 56.45% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Raigad was: Geete Anant Gangaram (SS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,52,491 men, 7,80,290 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Raigad is: 18.5594 73.0004Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: रायगड, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); রায়়গড়, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); रायगड, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); રાઇગઢ, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); ராய்கட், மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); రాయ్ గడ్, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ರಾಯ್​ಗಡ್, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); റായ്ഗഡ്, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)