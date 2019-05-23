English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Raigad Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Raigarh): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Raigad (रायगड) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
32. Raigad (Raigarh) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Konkan region of Maharashtra in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.93% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 9.49%. The estimated literacy level of Raigad is 80.69%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Geete Anant Gangaram of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 2,110 votes which was 0.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 40.11% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 64.47% and in 2009, the constituency registered 56.45% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Raigad was: Geete Anant Gangaram (SS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,52,491 men, 7,80,290 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Raigad Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Raigad is: 18.5594 73.0004
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: रायगड, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); রায়়গড়, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); रायगड, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); રાઇગઢ, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); ராய்கட், மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); రాయ్ గడ్, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ರಾಯ್ಗಡ್, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); റായ്ഗഡ്, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
Raigad Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BMP
--
--
Nathuram Hate
KKJHS
--
--
Gajendra Parshuram Turbadkar
BSP
--
--
Milind B. Salvi
BKP
--
--
Prakash Sakharam Kalke
VBA
--
--
Suman Bhaskar Koli
IND
--
--
Avinash Vasant Patil
BHMP
--
--
Sandip Pandurang Parte
NCP
--
--
Tatkare Sunil Dattatray
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Munafar Jainubhidin Choudhary
IND
--
--
Madhukar Mahadev Khamkar
IND
--
--
Ghag Sanjay Arjun
IND
--
--
Yogesh Kadam
IND
--
--
Sunil Pandurang Tatkare
IND
--
--
Subhash Janardan Patil
IND
--
--
Sunil Sakharam Tatkare
SHS
--
--
Anant Geete
