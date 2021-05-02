Raiganj Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Krishna Kalyani of BJP Leading

35. Raiganj (रायगंज), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Bengal region and Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Bihar (Katihar District). Raiganj is part of 5. Raiganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.11%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 60.13%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,98,462 eligible electors, of which 1,00,358 were male, 98,085 female and 19 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Raiganj in 2021 is 977.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,78,888 eligible electors, of which 91,933 were male, 86,946 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,49,610 eligible electors, of which 78,448 were male, 71,166 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Raiganj in 2016 was 363. In 2011, there were 211.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Mohit Sengupta of INC won in this seat by defeating Purnendu Dey (Bablu) of TMC by a margin of 51,247 votes which was 34.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 58.98% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Mohit Sengupta of INC won in this seat defeating Kiranmay Nanda of SP by a margin of 5,409 votes which was 4.28% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.69% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 35. Raiganj Assembly segment of Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency. CPIM won the Raiganj Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Raiganj Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Raiganj are: Kanaia Lal Agarwal (TMC), Krishna Kalyani (BJP), Mohit Sengupta (INC), Goutam Biswas (AMB), Bahamoni Hansda (BJMP), Bhabatosh Lahiri (JDU), Sanatan Majumdar (SUCOIC), Jyoti Barman (IND), Dipendu Sarkar (IND), Manju Das (Mandal) (IND), Minakshi Roy (IND), Raju Paul (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 79.67%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 83.46%, while it was 84.68% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 6 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 280 polling stations in 35. Raiganj constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 195. In 2011 there were 184 polling stations.

EXTENT:

35. Raiganj constituency comprises of the following areas of Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal: 1. Raiganj (M) and 2. Bahin, Maraikura, Gouri, Kamalabati-I and Kamalabati-II GPs of CDB Raiganj. It shares an inter-state border with Uttar Dinajpur.

The total area covered by Raiganj is 137 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Raiganj is: 25°36’15.5"N 88°05’42.0"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Raiganj results.

