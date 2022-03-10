Raikot Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates : Hakam Singh from AAP leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Raikot seat in Punjab. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Kamil Amar Singh (INC), Balwinder Singh Sandhu (BSP), Hakam Singh (AAP), Hargobind Singh (PKD), Gurpal Singh (SADS), Balvir Singh (BJMP), Rajpal Singh (SSRP), Jagtar Singh (IND), Baldev Singh (IND), Baldev SIngh (ALPU).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 72.33%, which is -6.09% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Jagtar Singh Jagga Hissowal of AAP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Raikot results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.69 Raikot (रायकोट) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Ludhiana district of Punjab. Raikot is part of Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 36.14% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.2%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 156301 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 73,478 were male and 82,823 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Raikot in 2022 is: 1,127 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,47,646 eligible electors, of which 79,887 were male,70,530 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,38,117 eligible electors, of which 73,537 were male, 64,580 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Raikot in 2017 was 1,258. In 2012, there were 719 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Jagtar Singh Jagga Hissowal of AAP won in this seat defeating Amar Singh of INC by a margin of 10,614 which was 9.01% of the total votes cast for the seat. AAP had a vote share of 40.93% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Gurcharan Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Bikramjit Singh of SAD by a margin of 3,893 votes which was 3.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.89% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 69 Raikot Assembly segment of the 8. Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. Ravneet Singh Bittu of INC won the Fatehgarh Sahib Parliament seat defeating Simarjeet Singh Bains of LIP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AAP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SAD won the Fatehgarh Sahib Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Raikot are: Kamil Amar Singh (INC), Balwinder Singh Sandhu (BSP), Hakam Singh (AAP), Hargobind Singh (PKD), Gurpal Singh (SADS), Balvir Singh (BJMP), Rajpal Singh (SSRP), Jagtar Singh (IND), Baldev Singh (IND), Baldev SIngh (ALPU).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 72.33%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 78.42%, while it was 78.22% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Raikot went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.69 Raikot Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 171. In 2012, there were 143 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.69 Raikot comprises of the following areas of Ludhiana district of Punjab: Raikot Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Raikot constituency, which are: Dakha, Amargarh, Malerkotla, Mehal Kalan, Jagraon. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Raikot is approximately 439 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Raikot is: 30°41’40.9"N 75°37’37.6"E.

