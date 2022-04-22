Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Odisha, Reviews Progress of Projects in Malkangiri

Union Communications, Electronics and Information Technology and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated the Visakhapatnam-Koraput-Visakhapatnam Daily Passenger Special on Friday as part of his one-day visit to Odisha. Earlier in the day, Vaishnaw visited Malkangiri district by road, inaugurated different central government projects and reviewed the progress of the Malkangiri-Bhadrachalam Rail Line Project.

The 173.41-km-long rail line will be constructed at a cost of ₹2800 crore. The survey work will be completed by June.

He also took stock of the proposed Junagarh-Nabarangpur, Nabarangpur-Jeypore-Malkangiri railway projects.

In a press meet, Vaishnaw said that the Malkangiri railway project would be extended from Malkangiri to Bhadrachalam and a blueprint for a new link from Nabarangpur to Junagadh would be drawn up.

“These railway projects were long-standing demands of locals. I have discussed various issues pertaining to the development projects,” said Vaishnaw.

Salute to great freedom fighter Shaheed Laxman Naik. ମହାନ୍ ବିପ୍ଲବୀ ତଥା ସ୍ୱାଧୀନତା ସଂଗ୍ରାମର ନାୟକ ଶହୀଦ୍ ଲକ୍ଷ୍ମଣ ନାୟକଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ଭକ୍ତିପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଞ୍ଜଳି । pic.twitter.com/txx9D5NRSm — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) April 22, 2022

The minister said the Central government would install 4,000 mobile towers in various places across Odisha soon.

“There is a clear instruction from the Prime Minister that not a single village of Odisha should be left out of mobile connectivity. Over 800 mobile towers are to be installed in Koraput and Malkangiri districts,” he said.

Earlier, the minister inaugurated a post office building and upgraded Anla Sub-Post Office at Malkanagiri Mukhya Dakghar.

Vaishnaw got a grand welcome from tribal leaders, with the minister participating in their traditional dance.

