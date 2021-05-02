Raina Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

261. Raina (रैना), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Raina is part of 38. Bardhaman Purba Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 35.54%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.15%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,58,556 eligible electors, of which 1,31,289 were male, 1,27,260 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Raina in 2021 is 969.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,35,247 eligible electors, of which 1,21,096 were male, 1,14,146 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,09,734 eligible electors, of which 1,08,890 were male, 1,00,844 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Raina in 2016 was 521. In 2011, there were 366.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Nepal Ghorui of TMC won in this seat by defeating Khan Basudeb of CPIM by a margin of 448 votes which was 0.22% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 45.77% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Khan Basudeb of CPIM won in this seat defeating Nepal Ghorui of TMC by a margin of 12,221 votes which was 6.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 51.12% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 261. Raina Assembly segment of Bardhaman Purba Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Bardhaman Purba Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Bardhaman Purba Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 4 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Raina are: Pallab Biswas (BSP), Basudeb Khan (CPIM), Manik Roy (BJP), Shampa Dhara (TMC), Rabi Routh (BJMP)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 88.03%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 87.72%, while it was 92.29% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 5 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 362 polling stations in 261. Raina constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 286. In 2011 there were 267 polling stations.

EXTENT:

261. Raina constituency comprises of the following areas of Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Raina-II and 2. Hijalna, Natu, Palsona, Sehara, Narugram, Shyamsundar, and Rayna GPs of CDB Raina-I. It shares an inter-state border with Purba Bardhaman.

The total area covered by Raina is 470 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Raina is: 23°03’32.0"N 87°51’56.5"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Raina results.

