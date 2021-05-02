Raipur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

250. Raipur (रायपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Bankura district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Raipur is part of 36. Bankura Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.46%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.95%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,24,099 eligible electors, of which 1,12,542 were male, 1,11,557 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Raipur in 2021 is 991.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,04,514 eligible electors, of which 1,03,579 were male, 1,00,935 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,78,332 eligible electors, of which 91,801 were male, 86,531 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Raipur in 2016 was 416. In 2011, there were 253.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Birendra Nath Tudu of TMC won in this seat by defeating Dilip Kumar Hansda of CPIM by a margin of 26,722 votes which was 15.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 50.67% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Upen Kisku of CPIM won in this seat defeating Pramila Murmu of TMC by a margin of 182 votes which was 0.12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 44.38% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 250. Raipur Assembly segment of Bankura Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Bankura Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bankura Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Raipur are: Mrityunjoy Murmu (TMC), Sudhanshu Hansda (BJP), Milan Mandi (RSMPA), Shyamapada Mudi (SUCOIC), Sukchand Saren (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 86.04%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 86.74%, while it was 87.23% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 312 polling stations in 250. Raipur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 252. In 2011 there were 239 polling stations.

EXTENT:

250. Raipur constituency comprises of the following areas of Bankura district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Raipur and 2. CDB Sarenga. It shares an inter-state border with Bankura.

The total area covered by Raipur is 570 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Raipur is: 22°46’19.6"N 86°56’13.6"E.

