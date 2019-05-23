Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Raipur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Raipur (रायपुर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:May 23, 2019, 5:51 AM IST
8. Raipur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Chhattisgarh region of Chhattisgarh in Central India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.2% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 6.18%. The estimated literacy level of Raipur is 79.11%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

live

Status

party name
candidate name
--
--

--

--

AWAITED

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) Detail Results
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ramesh Bais of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,71,646 votes which was 13.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 52.36% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 36 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Ramesh Bais of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 57,901 votes which was 7.80% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 49.19% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 32 contestants in 2009.

Raipur Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Santosh Sahu
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Sanju Kumar Yadav
IND
--
--
Shankar Lal Vardani
IND
--
--
Rupesh Sahu
BJP
--
--
Sunil Kumar Soni
GGP
--
--
Ajay Chakole
RPI(A)
--
--
Devki Dubey (Sandhya)
SUCI
--
--
Devendra Kumar Patil
BKP
--
--
Tameshwar Sahu
BSCP
--
--
Chhabi Lal Kanwar
APOI
--
--
Ikram Saifi
IND
--
--
Ramdyal Dahariya
IND
--
--
Ramkrishna Verma
SS (BD)
--
--
Advocate Shailendra Kumar Banjare
SHS
--
--
Santosh Yadu
RHSP
--
--
Vijay Kumar Kurre
SVBP
--
--
Dr. Yogita Bajpai
BHBHP
--
--
Banmali Chhura
IND
--
--
Tarjan Jangde
IND
--
--
Navin Gupta
INC
--
--
Pramod Dubey
IND
--
--
Manish Shrivastav
IND
--
--
Pritesh Pandey
IND
--
--
Pravin Jain
BSP
--
--
Khilesh Kumar Sahu Alias Khileshwar

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 65.68% and in 2009, the constituency registered 46.99% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Raipur was: Ramesh Bais (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,79,589 men, 9,24,588 women and 283 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Raipur Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Raipur is: 20.8207 82.123

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: रायपुर, छत्तीसगढ़ (Hindi); রায়পুর, ছত্তিশগড় (Bengali); रायपूर, छत्तीसगड (Marathi); રાઇપુર, છત્તિસગઢ (Gujarati); ராய்பூர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); రాయ్ పూర్, ఛత్తీస్‌గఢ్ (Telugu); ರಾಯ್​ಪುರ್, ಛತ್ತೀಸ್​ಗಢ್ (Kannada); റായ്പൂർ, ഛത്തീസ്ഗഢ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
