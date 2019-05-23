Rairakhol Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Rairakhol Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Jayalal Behera IND -- -- Samar Kumar Pradhan NOTA -- -- Nota PVP -- -- Janak Ram Rana AAAP -- -- Anand Kumar Samal BJP -- -- Debendra Mohapatra BJD -- -- Rohit Pujari BSP -- -- Sanket Bahidar INC -- -- Assaf Ali Khan

18. Rairakhol is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Odisha and falls in Sambalpur district. Odisha is located in East India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 1,91,633 voters of which 97,252 are male and 94,381 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Odisha Assembly elections, Rairakhol, recorded a voter turnout of 76.16%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 76.83% and in 2009, 63.74% of Rairakhol's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Odisha state Assembly elections, Rohit Pujari of BJD won in this seat defeating INC's candidate by a margin of 11,909 votes which was 8.84% of the total votes polled. Rohit Pujari polled a total of 1,34,764 (35.07%) votes.BJD's Prasanna Acharya won this seat in the 2009 Odisha Assembly elections beating the SHS candidate by a margin of 9764 (9.08%) votes. Prasanna Acharya polled 1,07,552 which was 35.07% of the total votes polled.Rairakhol went to the polls in Phase 3 of the 2019 Odisha Assembly polls on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: रायराखोल (Hindi), রায়রাখোল (Bangla), ராய்ராகோல் (Tamil), and రైరాఖోల్ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: ओडिशा (Hindi), ওড়িশা (Bengali), ओडिशा (Marathi), ઓડિસા (Gujarati), ஒடிசா (Tamil), ఒడిషా (Telugu), ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada), and ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam)