'Raise Issues like Doklam and Huawei with Xi': Congress' Kapil Sibal to PM Modi
Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh said Modi should tell Jinping that the issue of Kashmir is bilateral and will be sorted out between India and Pakistan.
File photo of senior Congress leader Kapil SIbal. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Congress on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should show his "56 inch chest" and raise issues like Huawei, land occupied in PoK and Doklam with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
"As Xi Jinping supports Imran Khan on Article 370 Modi Ji look him in the eye at Mamallapuram and say: 1) Vacate 5000 km of land in PoK occupied by China trans-Karakoram 2) No Huawei in India for 5G. Show your 56 ki chhati!" Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said in a tweet.
"Or is it: Haathi ke daant khane ke aur dikhane ke aur (case of difference in posturing and action)," the former Union minister said.
Sibal's remarks came hours before Modi and Jinping's informal summit in Mamallapuram near Chennai.
Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh said Modi should tell Jinping that the issue of Kashmir is bilateral and will be sorted out between India and Pakistan.
"But, he should ask the Chinese president when China is leaving Dokalam. Why are you creating helipads near Indian border. You should settle the Dokalam issue with China," he said.
On Thursday, the Congress said why does Prime Minister Modi not say that India is watching the muzzling of pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong when Xi says he is watching Kashmir.
The party slammed the Modi government for failing to stop China from targeting India's internal matters.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Prince Narula, Yuvika Choudhary to be Eliminated from Nach Baliye 9 by Constant Voting?
- ‘Lo Chali Main’: Renuka Shahane Just Had a ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ Moment and Twitter is LOLing
- Carlsberg Wants to Bring The World’s First Beer Bottles Made From Paper to The Market
- German Synagogue Shooting: Just How is Social Media Always at The Scene of a Carnage?
- Vodafone Idea Says Their Customers Don’t Have to Bother About IUC With Unlimited Calls