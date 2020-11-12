BJP Assumed Power in Bihar Through 'Chor Darwaza', Says Tejashwi, Demands Recounting of Postal Ballots

Raising the issue of postal ballots, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took over Bihar through "chor darwaza".

Counting of votes in Bihar progressed unusually slow Tuesday, and continued late into the night due to "increase in the number of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) deployed in the state on account of Covid-19 precautions".

However, the opposition Grand Alliance approached the Election Commission in Patna to lodge complaints alleging irregularities in declaration of results. The parties on Wednesday held discussions and weighed the options on the next step to be taken.

The opposition Grand Alliance gave a tough fight to the BJP-led NDA and clinched 110 seats in Bihar elections. Though the NDA has dashed Tejashwi Yadav's hopes of becoming the chief minister, his party Rashtriya Janata Dal has emerged as the single largest party in the state by winning 75 seats with a total vote share of 23.1 per cent.

Taking a swipe at Nitish Kumar over low tally, RJD leader Manoj Jha had said, "Public is indeed the master but see the condition they’ve placed you in. You (Nitish Kumar) dream of becoming CM after getting 40 seats. If you analyse mandate, it’s decisively against you. If you still get the post, only God knows how long will this illusion last."