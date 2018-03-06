English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Raj Babbar Hits Out at Rivals, Says BSP-SP By-poll Pact is 'Alliance of Greed'
Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar took a jibe at the Bahujan Samaj Party-Samajwadi Party understanding for the upcoming by-elections, saying it is ‘swarthbandhan’, or an 'alliance of greed'.
Raj Babbar with Surhita Kareem at a rally in Gorakhpur. (Image: Raj Babbar/Twitter)
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar took a jibe at the Bahujan Samaj Party-Samajwadi Party understanding for the upcoming by-elections, saying it is ‘swarthbandhan’, or an 'alliance of greed'.
“All those who had their chances, ended up duping the people. Now, while some are trying to cover their failures by instigating communal sentiments; on the other hand, two political parties have entered a ‘swarthbandhan’ and are already eyeing the posts. Amid all this, the Congress is here for an alliance with the public,” Babbar wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.
Babbar addressed a public gathering in Gorakhpur while campaigning for Congress candidate Surhita Kareem and broached the issue of SP-BSP alliance. He said, “The SP-BSP alliance was not done for the peace and prosperity of people. Rather, it’s a give and take understanding between the two parties. It has been done only to reach the Rajya Sabha.”
On Sunday, BSP chief Mayawati stated that her party will be extending support to SP candidates in the by-elections and clarified that the understanding between would extend only to ensure victory of the strongest non-BJP candidate in the by-elections. Hence, the BSP has not floated any candidate for the Phulpur and Gorakhpur by-polls.
Without naming SP President Akhilesh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati, Raj Babbar said, “Both are top leaders of their parties, I don’t want to comment on anyone. But I would just say this that the Congress became weak after 1989 and leaders of other parties became strong. These politicians became bigger because Congress became weak. As a result, the weaker section of the society has become even weaker.”
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
