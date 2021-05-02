Raj Bhavan Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

14. Raj Bhavan (राजभवन), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Pondicherry region and Pondicherry district of Puducherry. It shares a border with . Raj Bhavan is part of 1. Puducherry Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.56%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.44%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 26,329 eligible electors, of which 12,227 were male, 14,100 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Raj Bhavan in 2021 is 1153.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 25,713 eligible electors, of which 12,067 were male, 13,645 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Puducherry Assembly elections, there were a total of 24,802 eligible electors, of which 11,621 were male, 13,181 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Raj Bhavan in 2016 was 3. In 2011, there were 1.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Puducherry Assembly elections, K. Lakshminarayanan of INC won in this seat by defeating P. Kannan of AIADMK by a margin of 2,225 votes which was 11.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 47.23% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, K. Lakshminarayanan of INC won in this seat defeating M. Saravanakumar of AIADMK by a margin of 7,071 votes which was 36.96% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 59.57% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 14. Raj Bhavan Assembly segment of Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency. ANRC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AINRC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 12 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections from Raj Bhavan are: S P Sivakumar (DMK), K Lakshminarayanan (AINRC), Anthony Sharmila (NTK), G Sathishkumar (AMMK), S Paruvadhavardhnie (MNM), M Sathiyan Alias Vimalan (IND), S K Subramanian (IND), N Mohan (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 72.68%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 77.78%, while it was 77.17% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Puducherry Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 14. Raj Bhavan constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 28. In 2011 there were 28 polling stations.

EXTENT:

14. Raj Bhavan constituency comprises of the following areas of Pondicherry district of Puducherry: Pondicherry Municipality(Part)- Ward Nos.5, 9 to 14 and 16. It shares an inter-state border with Pondicherry.

The total area covered by Raj Bhavan is 2 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Raj Bhavan is: 11°56’12.8"N 79°49’53.8"E.

